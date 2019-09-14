CLIFTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites lost 37-12.
Without one of their linemen and their starting quarterback, the Panthers produced 192 total yards. Blake Shumate had 143 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Hunter Shedd had 49 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.
The PBL offense had four fumbles, and lost one, and 30 yards in penalties.
“Offensively, we were still able to put points on the board even without our starting quarterback, which shows we are not a one dimensional team,” PBL Mighty Mites coach Chris White said.
Defensively, PBL allowed 25 points in the first half.
“We started out slow,” White said. “We struggled early with stopping them on the outside, and they did exactly what Watseka did to us by running outside. In the second half, we only allowed 12 points after making some adjustments at the half.”
Carter Manzke led the Panthers on defense with six tackles. Jase Droughns chipped in with four tackles, and six other Panther players had at least two tackles each.
“Even though we lost the game today, I am proud of these kids for overcoming a lot of obstacles they faced this week with a couple of players missing and having to learn some new positions in three short days of practice,” White said. “We are going to get back to working on some changes defensively this week and work on some minor changes on offense. We play Iroquois West next week at home, and I think we have a pretty good chance of beating them if we can put all the pieces together.”
The PBL Seniors did not play due to Clifton Central not being able to field a team via a lack of numbers.