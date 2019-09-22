PAXTON -- With a 42-30 win Saturday over Iroquois West, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors improved to a record of 5-0.
"IW is a very strong team and a three-time champion at this level. I couldn't be more proud of the effort our boys gave today," PBL Juniors coach Bob King said. "IW Had a stud. He was tall and strong and very fast. He scored all of their touchdowns."
The Panthers were down at halftime, but "came out in the second half very strong," King said.
"Our sixth-grade leadership really led the way," King continued. "Troy Emberson and Mason Vaughn had great days running the ball. Brayden Reiner and Ethan Williams anchored a strong effort from our offensive line.
"Defensively, we had a difficult time in the first half containing their stud. We came out in the second half and really eliminated everything they were trying to do offensively."
After a bye week, PBL will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday, Oct. 5. The winner, according to King, will determine who is the No. 1 seed in the Juniors' playoff bracket.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites won 30-26 over Iroquois West on Saturday.
Caleb Fauser had 284 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns, Blake Shumate 72 yards on eight carries, Hunter Shedd 15 yards on two carries and a touchdown and Carter Manzke had 34 yards on five carries.
On PBL's first offensive series and first play, it scored on a 90-yard run by Caleb Fauser. On its second offensive series, PBL scored on the first play with a 65 yard by Caleb Fauser.
"Things started to slow down offensively after that," PBL Mighty Mites coach Chris White said.
The Panthers led the game at halftime 19-14.
They turned the ball over on their first possession of the second half, and then a Caleb Fauser interception gave the ball back to PBL.
The Panthers were a unable to score and turned the ball over on downs, and Iroquois West scored on the following drive, giving the Raiders at 20-19 lead. PBL then followed up with a touchdown by Hunter Shedd on a 40-yard run to reclaim the lead at 26-19.
Iroquois West had a 26-24 lead late in the game, but turned the ball over on downs. The Panthers took over with about 1:45 left in the game from their own 35-yard line.
With less than five seconds remaining, and PBL without any timeouts, and from 30 yards away from the goal, the Panthers got the snap off, and as time expired, Caleb Fauser raced in the 30 yards to score to put PBL up 30-26 with no time remaining in the game.
Caleb Fauser had five tackles,Jase Droughns had four tackles with three assists, Carter Manzke and three tackles with four assists and Blake Shumate had four tackles. Jamil Meents, Cain Synder, Hunter Shedd, Dallas Torres also chipped in with two tackles each.
"This was a great win for us, and I think it boosted our kids' confidence in the season," White said. "I told them after the game this is why we never quit and that anything is possible. This is why we have to hustle to the line after every play. We have two weeks to prepare for GCMS and have a lot to accomplish over the next two weeks.
"We know GCMS is going to be tough. Today’s game showed the kids we can overcome adversity when we need to. I am very proud of the effort we put in today for the game and I also want to thank all the fans who supported us today, especially towards the end of the game. I think that helped the kids immensely."