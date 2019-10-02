MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-11, 25-12 Wednesday over Momence.
Addison Oyer led PBL (17-4, 4-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) in kills with eight while Brooke Walder had four kills, Hannah Schwarz had three kills and Jasmine Miles and Kendra Johnson each had two kills. Makenna Klann had four aces and five assists while Carly Mutchmore had five digs and three aces and Makayla Klann had five digs and two aces.
Abbie Schmidt had 11 assists, one kill, one dig and two aces.
PBL def. Momence 25-11, 25-12
At Momence
For PBL (17-4, 4-0), kills: Addison Oyer 8, Brooke Walder 4, Hannah Schwarz 3, Jasmine Miles 2, Kendra Johnson 2, Abbie Schmidt, Makenna Klann; aces: Makenna Klann 4, Carly Mutchmore 3, Schmidt 2, Makayla Klann 2; digs: Makayla Klann 5, Mutchmore 5, Makenna Klann 2, Oyer, Schmidt, Sydney Murphy, Jolee Hastings, Baylee Cosgrove; assists: Schmidt 11, Makenna Klann 5, Murphy 3.