CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team claimed a two-set victory in its season-opening match.
The Panthers defeated Milford 25-12, 25-21 in their first game of pool play in the Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament on Monday.
On Tuesday, PBL will continue its run through the tourney's Columbia Pool with a match against Fisher at 8 p.m. The Panthers will then face Armstrong-Potomac at 6:30 p.m. before playing on Saturday at a time to be determined.
"It was good," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "We're going to turn around and hope to play just as well, if not better, tomorrow night."
The Panthers started Monday's match with a 6-0 lead in the first set. Abbie Schmidt recorded two aces and Baylee Cosgrove had one kill during that six-point run.
Kills by Addison Oyer and Cosgrove extended PBL's lead to 13-4 and 14-5, respectively.
Milford sided out after Cosgrove's kill before PBL went on a 5-1 run that included a block and a kill by Oyer and another kill from Brooke Walder.
Madisyn Foellner recorded a kill that made the score 24-10.
"I think we started out really strong in set one, and in return, I think Milford started out slow in set one," Stalowy said. "Our scores made it look like we performed a lot better than we did."
Milford rebounded in the second set. After two kills by Oyer gave PBL a 4-2 lead, Milford tied the game at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 before Jasmine Miles recorded a kill that extended a 9-8 Panthers lead to 10-8.
The Bearcats then went on a four-point run to take a 12-10 lead.
"We knew Milford is a good team," Stalowy said. "They woke up in the second set and gave us a little bit of a challenge. I'm happy that our team was able to come away with a win and really fight for those last few points in set two."
Two kills by Oyer erased a 13-12 Milford advantage before two aces by Carly Mutchmore and a block by Oyer and helped extend PBL's one-point lead to 18-13.
Milford then went on an 8-3 run to tie the game at 21-21 before a tip over the net by Makenna Klann gave PBL a 22-21 lead. That would start a game-ending 4-0 run for the Panthers that included a block by Walder and a kill by Cosgrove.
"In our last timeout, we had a talk with our front row," Stalowy said. "We didn't think our block was setting up correctly or timing the block correctly, so for them to go out right after that timeout and get a block and get a kill, it was nice to see that they were coachable in that moment, and they really stepped up."
Oyer finished the match leading the Panthers in kills with eight while Cosgrove had four kills and Walder, Miles and Foellner each had two. Walder had five blocks and Miles had two
Makenna Klann and Abbie Schmidt each had two aces while Makayla Klann had 11 digs and Schmidt had nine assists.
PBL def. Milford 25-12, 25-21
At Cissna Park
For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 8, Baylee Cosgrove 4, Brooke Walder 2, Jasmine Miles 2, Madisyn Foellner 2, Makayla Klann, Makenna Klann; aces: Makenna Klann 2, Abbie Schmidt 2; blocks: Walder 5, Miles 2, Oyer; digs: Makayla Klann 11, Schmidt 3, Oyer 2, Makenna Klann 2, Miles, Jolee Hastings; assists: Schmidt 9, Makenna Klann 2, Makayla Klann.