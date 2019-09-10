CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team lost 20-25, 25-14, 25-22 to St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Addison Oyer had 15 kills and nine digs for PBL (8-1) while Baylee Cosgrove and Brooke Walder had seven and five kills, respectively. Abbie Schmidt had three aces, 10 digs and 17 aces while Makayla Klann had 14 digs and four assists and Makenna Klann had nine assists and six digs.
Carly Mutchmore had eight digs as well.
At Champaign
For PBL (8-1), kills: Addison Oyer 15, Baylee Cosgrove 7, Brooke Walder 5, Makayla Klann, Jasmine Miles, Hannah Schwarz; aces: Abbie Schmidt 3, Oyer, Makayla Klann; digs: Makayla Klann 14, Schmidt 10, Oyer 9, Carly Mutchmore 8, Makenna Klann 6, Jaden Bender; assists: Schmidt 17, Makenna Klann 9, Makayla Klann 4, Mutchmore.