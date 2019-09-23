PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team lost 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 Monday to a Tri-Valley team that improved to 21-1 with its win.
Addison Oyer led PBL (11-3) in kills with 11 and had eight digs and one ace. Jasmine Miles and Baylee Cosgrove each had six kills while Miles also had two blocks and Cosgrove had two digs.
Brooke Walder had four kills and three blocks while Makayla Klann had 19 digs and two assists, Abbie Schmidt had 15 assists, six digs and four aces and Makenna Klann had 10 assists, two digs and one ace.
Tri-Valley def. PBL 23-25, 25-20, 25-23
At Paxton
For PBL (11-3), kills: Addison Oyer 11, Jasmine Miles 6, Baylee Cosgrove 6, Brooke Walder 4, Hannah Schwarz, Kendra Johnson; aces: Abbie Schmidt 4, Makenna Klann, Oyer; blocks: Walder 3, Miles 2, Johnson 2, Schwarz 2; digs: Makayla Klann 19, Oyer 8, Schmidt 6, Carly Mutchmore 3, Makenna Klann 2, Cosgrove 2, Walder; assists: Schmidt 15, Makenna Klann 10, Makayla Klann 2.