PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda's volleyball team is coming off a season in which it tied the school record for most single-season wins.
After going 25-10 in 2018, the Panthers are on pace to chase the record once again, if not eclipse it.
A 25-10, 25-16 victory Thursday over Cissna Park improved PBL's 2019 record to 11-2 overall, and 3-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.
"This is the best start I've had since I've been coaching here, and to me, it comes as no surprise just because the talent level with this team is a little bit higher than teams I've had in the past," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said.
The victory over Cissna Park came two days after a two-set loss to St. Joseph-Ogden.
"This was a nice match, especially after coming off the SJ-O match on Tuesday," Stalowy said. "Overall, it was a nice match for us to rebound after the SJ-O match."
Jasmine Miles scored the first point of the game via kill for PBL. After Cissna Park sided out to tie the game, Miles recorded a kill and Makayla Klann -- who finished the match with 11 digs, one ace and four assists -- recorded an ace to help PBL gain a 4-1 lead.
Three more aces by Makenna Klann -- who finished the match with three aces along with five digs and eight assists -- and two kills by Addison Oyer -- who had six kills by the match's end -- helped the Panthers extend their lead to 14-2.
"We just wanted to regroup and kind of play the volleyball that we know how to play," Stalowy said. "I was happy with set one."
Later in set one, Sydney Murphy came off the bench and recorded a kill and two aces to increase a PBL lead from 17-8 to 21-0. Another ace by Murphy -- who finished the match iwth a kill, and assist, two digs and three aces -- made the score 23-8 before the Panthers scored two of hte next four points to clinch the set victory.
Other key bench players for PBL included Jaden Bender (one ace), Anna Wesslund (one kill) and Jolee Hastings (three digs, one ace).
"I think they went in and did a fine job, and I was happy with how they played," Stalowy said.
Abbie Schmidt -- who had seven assists, one ace and one dig -- recorded an ace to make the score 1-0 in set two before two go-ahead kills by Jasmine Miles -- who had six kills and one ace -- made the score 2-1 and 3-2 in favor of the Panthers.
After Cissna Park took a 5-4 lead, Oyer recorded a kill to tie the game at 5-5 and Hastings tallied an ace to give PBL a 6-5 lead.
The Timberwolves took an 11-10 lead before PBL sided out. Miles then recorded an ace to give the Panthers a 12-11. Four straight sideouts ensued, with Oyer recording a kill to give PBL a 14-13 advantage, before Baylee Cosgrove -- who finished the match with five kills -- tallied a kill to extend the Panthers' lead to 15-13.
"I think we could have cleaned up our offense just a little bit, even though we were trying to run some different things," Stalowy said. "I think it could have been a little bit cleaner on our side."
A Miles kill made the score 17-14 before Miles and Cosgrove were at the net for a block to extend PBL's lead to 19-14. Another kill by Cosgrove made the sore 21-14.
Cosgrove tallied the match-clinching kill.
"I think we performed much better in set one than we did in set two. However, we were trying to mix up some of our offensive plays," Stalowy said. "We were trying some new things."
After hosting Tri-Valley on Monday and playing at Tolono Unity on Tuesday, PBL will compete in the Watseka Invitational the following Saturday and host Oakwood the next Monday.
"I'm happy with where we're at, and we're still looking to increase the intensity of our own play as the season goes on and, hopefully, play our best volleyball in October," Stalowy said. "But as of now, I'm happy with what I'm seeing."
PBL def. Cissna Park 25-10, 25-16
At Paxton
For PBL (11-2, 3-0), kills: Jasmine Miles 6, Addison Oyer 6, Baylee Cosgrove 5, Sydney Murphy, Anna Wesslund, Brooke Walder; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Murphy 3; Makayla Klann, Abbie Schmidt, Miles, Jolee Hastings, Jaden Bender; digs: Makayla Klann 11, Makenna Klann 5, Hastings 3, Murphy 2, Schmidt; assists: Makenna Klann 8, Schmidt 7, Makayla Klann 4, Murphy.