CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won its third match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament via a 25-4, 25-11 score Thursday over Armstrong-Potomac.
Addison Oyer had a team-high five kills for PBL (3-0). She also had three digs while Brooke Walder, Madisyn Foellner and Hannah Schwarz each had three kills, Abbie Schmidt had four aces, six digs and nine assists and Jolee Hastings and Makayla Klann each had three aces.
Makayla Klann also had 10 digs while Makenna Klann had seven assists.
At Cissna Park
