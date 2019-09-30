PAXTON -- A mere two days prior to Monday's match against Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda won four straight matches en route to claiming the Watseka Tournament title.
The Panthers claimed their fifth win in three days over Oakwood via 25-11, 25-15 score.
“It’s always nice to get on a little win streak," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "I’m happy with the way that we played tonight. I’m glad that we were able to win in two sets. I’m glad I got to be able to see a couple more players in the game that normally wouldn’t be in the game. I think it was a good team win tonight.”
The Panthers (16-4) started the first set with a 4-1 lead, with a kill by Jasmine Miles -- who finished the match with five kills and one block -- resulting in a score of 2-0.
After Oakwood cut its deficit to 5-3, Brooke Walder -- who had seven kills by the match's end -- and Addison Oyer -- who had seven kills, one assist and six digs -- each recorded a kill to extend PBL's lead to 7-3. After the Comets sided out, another kill by Walder made the score 8-4.
Oakwood scored two of the next three points before Makenna Klann -- who had four assists and four kills -- and Baylee Cosgrove -- who had six kills, two blocks and six digs -- extended the Panthers' lead to 11-6. The Comets sided out before an Oyer kill made the score 12-7 and a kill and a block by Cosgrove made the score 15-7 and 16-8, respectively.
An ace by Abbie Schmidt -- who finished with 18 assists, three digs and two aces -- extended PBL's lead to 18-8.
After Oakwood sided out again, kills by Oyer and Miles extended the Panthers' advantage to 22-9. Following a Comets sideout, Sydney Murphy, who had come off the bench, made the score 23-10 via a kill.
Two more kills by Oyer followed an Oakwood sideout, clinching the set for PBL.
“I think our servers did a really good job of keeping Oakwood out of its system," Stalowy said. "We know that they have a couple of really good hitters – Katelyn Young being one of them – so our game plan was to serve tough and try to find their holes on their court. That way, they wouldn’t be able to set Katelyn Young as much because she is a really good volleyball player.”
After Oakwood scored the first point of set two, PBL scored the next four points. Oyer recorded a kill to make the score 4-1.
Following a sideout by the Comets, the Panthers went on a 7-0 run, which included a block by Walder and a kill by Hannah Schwarz.
Kills by Walder and Schwarz made the score 12-5 and 13-7, respectively, before Anna Wesslund tallied a point via a two-hand tap over the net to make the score 15-8.
Schmidt then recorded and ace and Walder tallied a kill to extend PBL's lead to 19-9 and 20-10, respectively.
Walder and Makenna Klann tallied kills for PBL's final two points of the match.
Makayla Klann led the Panthers in digs with 13.
“I think everybody who went in played well tonight, but I also think everybody could also improve before we head into our next match on Wednesday," Stalowy said. "There’s always things to improve upon. We’re moving into October. I think everybody played well, but we can still increase the intensity on our side.”
The Panthers will play at Momence on Wednesday before going back on the road to play Fisher on Friday as they start October play on their winning streak, as well as an .800 record.
“So far, so good," Stalowy said. "September was a really hard schedule for us. October kind of slows down a little bit. That’s why we’re trying to really increase the intensity on our side because we don’t want to lose any momentum at all. The five-game win streak is nice.”
The Panthers will host the PBL Volleyball Classic on Oct. 9 and 12 before competing in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament at Kankakee Community College on Oct. 15, 17 and 19.
“We’re looking forward to seeing some new teams," Stalowy said.
PBL def. Oakwood 25-11, 25-15
At Paxton
For PBL, kills: Brooke Walder 7, Addison Oyer 7, Baylee Cosgrove 6, Jasmine Miles 5, Makenna Klann 4, Hannah Schwarz 2, Sydney Murphy; aces: Abbie Schmidt 2, Jaden Bender; blocks: Cosgrove 2, Miles; digs: Makayla Klann 13, Oyer 6, Cosgrove 6, Schmidt 3, Bender; assists: Schmidt 18, Makenna Klann 4, Makayla Klann, Oyer, Anna Wesslund.