PAXTON -- The 2019 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team holds the record for most wins in a season.
With a 25-13, 25-15 victory over Danville Schlarman, PBL extended its record-breaking mark to 27-5.
“I’m happy that this group was able to achieve setting the new school record just because this is such a talented group," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "They’re an easy group to coach. They’re very likable. They work hard.
If it were any group to set the school record, I would want it to be this one, so I’m really happy.”
The Panthers had reached 27 wins with a roster that includes only two seniors -- Abbie Schmidt and Jolee Hastings, who were recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Monday's match.
Schmidt finished the match with 15 assists, one kill, seven digs and one ace while Hastings had two digs.
“These two seniors have been a big part of our program," Stalowy said. "They’ve both received a handful of playing time throughout the past four years. They’ve been great senior leaders. They’re very coachable. We’re going to miss them next year with that leadership that they bring every day.”
A couple of kills by Brooke Walder -- who finished the match with three kills -- helped PBL gain a 4-1 lead in the first set before a kill by Addison Oyer -- who had 13 kills, two blocks and two aces -- made the score 5-3.
An ace by Schmidt extended PBL's lead to 13-6 before two more kills by Oyer made the score 15-9 and 18-10.
The Panthers scored two more points to extend their lead to 20-10. After Schlarman sided out, Hannah Schwarz -- who finished the match with three kills and one block -- recorded a kill and Makenna Klann -- who had seven assists, two kills and three aces -- recorded an ace to make the score 21-11 and 22-11, respectively.
In the second set, Oyer recorded two kills and Schwarz and Schmidt each had a kill as well to help PBL gain a 7-2 lead.
After Schlarman tied the set at 7-7, the Panthers scored three straight points, including an ace by Makenna Klann. After the Hilltoppers and PBL traded sideouts, Schwarz recorded a block to make the score 12-8.
Following another sideout by Schlarman, a kill by Makenna Klann, a kill by Baylee Cosgrove -- who finished with four kills and one dig -- and two aces by Jaden Bender -- who finished with two digs and two aces -- helped PBL extend its lead to 16-9.
Kills by Cosgrove and Oyer made the score 18-11 and 19-12, respectively, before the Panthers ended the set with four straight points, including two aces and a kill by Oyer.
“We wanted to maintain control and see what some different combinations we could work with – different girls at different times – and it ended up working out in our favor," Stalowy said.
The Panthers will play in their regular-season finale at Dwight on Thursday, looking to clinch the Sangamon Valley Conference title outright.
PBL def. Danville Schlarman 25-13, 25-15
At Paxton
For PBL (27-5), kills: Addison Oyer 13, Baylee Cosgrove 4, Brooke Walder 3, Hannah Schwarz 3, Makenna Klann 2, Abbie Schmidt; aces: Makenna Klann 3, Jaden Bender 2, Oyer 2, Schmidt; blocks: Oyer 2, Schwarz; digs: Schmidt 7, Makayla Klann 6, Jolee Hastings 2, Bender 2, Sydney Murphy, Cosgrove; assists: Schmidt 15, Makenna Klann 7, Makayla Klann 2.