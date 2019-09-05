WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-4, 24-26, 25-16 over Watseka in its Sangamon Valley Conference debut on Thursday.
Addison Oyer led the Panthers (7-0, 1-0 SVC) in kills with 10 while also recording six digs, two blocks and three aces. Hannah Schwarz had six kills and three blocks.
Baylee Cosgrove had five kills while Abbie Schmidt had 13 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Makayla Klann had 25 digs and two assists.
For PBL (7-0, 1-0), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Hannah Schwarz 6, Baylee Cosgrove 5, Maddy Foellner 3, Brooke Walder 2, Jasmine Miles, Makenna Klann; aces: Abbie Schmidt 3, Oyer 3, Makenna Klann 3, Carly Mutchmore 2, Miles; blocks: Schwarz 3, Oyer 2; digs: Makayla Klann 25, Schmidt 10, Makenna Klann 9, Mutchmore 8, Oyer 6, Jaden Bender 3, Walder, Jolee Hastings; assists: Schmidt 13, Makenna Klann 8, Makayla Klann 2.