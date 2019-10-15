KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-12, 25-17 Tuesday over Grant Park in its first match of the Sangamon/River Valley Conference Tournament.
Addison Oyer led PBL (25-4) in kills with eight while producing six digs and two aces as well. Brooke Walder had six kills and two blocks while Kendra Johnson had five kills and Jasmine Miles had four blocks.
Makayla Klann had 14 digs, two aces and five assists while Abbie Schmidt had 11 digs, two aces and 11 assists.
The Panthers will face Beecher in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play for the championship later that Saturday at 4 p.m. while the loser will play in the third-place match at 3 p.m.
At Kankakee
For PBL (25-4), kills: Addison Oyer 8, Brooke Walder 6, Kendra Johnson 5, Baylee Cosgrove 3, Hannah Schwarz 2, Makenna Klann, Jasmine Miles; aces: Makayla Klann 2, Abbie Schmidt 2, Oyer 2, Jaden Bender; blocks: Miles 4, Walder 2, Cosgrove; digs: Makayla Klann 14, Schmidt 11, Oyer 6, Carly Mutchmore 4, Jolee Hastings 3, Johnson 2, Makenna Klann, Schwarz; assists: Schmidt 11, Makenna Klann 8, Makayla Klann 5.