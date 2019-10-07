FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-14, 25-5 over Fisher on Monday.
Brooke Walder and Addison Oyer each had seven kills for PBL (18-4). Baylee Cosgrove had four kills while Makayla Klann had three aces and six digs and Carly Mutchmore had one ace, five digs and one assists.
Makenna Klann had six assists, three digs and one kill while Abbie Schmidt had 13 assists and one ace.
At Fisher
