DWIGHT -- With a 25-12, 25-13 win over Dwight, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team finished the regular season with a 29-5 record and a perfect 6-0 mark in the Sangamon Valley Conference.
Addison Oyer finished the game with 10 kills and four digs. Abbie Schmidt had 15 assists, one kill, three digs and four aces.
Baylee Cosgrove had seven kills and one dig while Brooke Walder had four kills, one assist and two digs. Makayla Klann had 11 digs and three assists while Makenna Klann had three assists, one kill and five digs.
Jasmine Miles had two kills and one dig while Jolee Hastings had five digs and two aces. Sydney Murphy had two assists and one digs while Carly Mutchmore had four digs and three aces, Jaden Bender had one assist and Anna Wesslund had one kill.
For PBL (29-5, 6-0), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Baylee Cosgrove 7, Brooke Walder 4, Jasmine Miles 2, Abbie Schmidt, Makenna Klann, Anna Wesslund; aces: Schmidt 4, Carly Mutchmore 3, Jolee Hastings 2; digs: Makayla Klann 11, Makenna Klann 5, Hastings 5, Oyer 4, Mutchmore 4, Schmidt 3, Walder 2, Cosgrove, Miles, Sydney Murphy, Jaden Bender; assists: Schmidt 15, Makayla Klann 3, Makenna Klann 3, Murphy 2, Walder, Bender.