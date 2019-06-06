PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field program hosted its first Street Meet of the summer on Wednesday.
Audrey McCoy and Evianna Frichtl finished first and second in the grades 3-5 girls' 50-meter hurdles with times of 9.93 and 10.2 seconds, respectively.
McCoy and Kayla Koroyanis finished first and second in the grades 3-5 girls' 100-meter dash with times of 17.47 and 20.03 seconds, respectively.
Zoey Minick and Sydney Pickens finished first and second in the junior high girls' 100-meter dash with times of 15.44 and 15.71 seconds, respectively.
Minick and McCoy finished first and second in the grades 3-5 girls' 200-meter dash with times of 37 and 41 seconds.
In the all-girls' 1,600-meter run, Kyla Franckey finished first with a time of 7:19, followed by Evianna Frichtl (8:19), Iris Latimer (8:40), Nicole York (9:48) and Carla Latimer (9:52).
In the all-girls' long jump, Sydney Porter finished first with a leap of 15-11. McCoy also participated.
In the all-girls' shot put, Sam Hewerdine finished first with a throw of 15-2 1/4.
In the all-girls' pole vault, Emily Graves and Kate Wilson finished first and second with heights of 8-6 and 6-6, respectively.
In the high school/college/open boys' 55-meter hurdles, Jordan Giese finished first with a time of 8.28 seconds, followed by Brett Giese (8.35), Jesse Barfield (8.87), Keagan Busboom (9.24), Brady Barfield (9.32) and Adam McMullin (10.06).
In the grades 3-5 boys' 50-meter hurdles, Mason, Lucas and London Loschen finished first, second and third with times of 10.34, 10.8 and 11.4 seconds.
In the grades 3-5 boys' 100-meter dash, Aiden Johnson finished first with a time of 16.12 seconds. Mason, Lucas and London Loschen finished in the top four with times of 17.93, 18.62 and 19.35 seconds, followed by Oliver Swenson (20.34) and Damcion Dewey (21.36).
In the grades 3-5 boys' 200-meter dash, Oliver Swenson finished first with a time of 34.56 seconds, followed by Aiden Johnson (34.7), Tyson Franckey (44.7) and Zane Latimer (51.4).
In the high school/college/open boys' 100-meter dash, Jordan Giese finished first with a time of 12.47 seconds, followed by Dalton Jones (12.82), Brady Barfield (13.14), Adam McMullin (14.46) and Zane Latimer (17.99).
In the all-boys' 1,600-meter run, Kody Harrison finished first with a time of 5:05, followed by Dustin Franckey (5:21), Jordan Giese (6:00), Landen Barfield (6:04), Adam Kyrouac (6:11), Andy Thompson (6:23), Brady Barfield (6:31), Nick Henderson (6:42), Adam McMullin (6:48), Xander Campbell (6:58), Peyton James (7:10) and Zane Latimer (8:00).
In the high school/college/open boys' 200-meter dash, Dalton Jones finished first with a time of 24.03 seconds, followed by Jordan Giese (26.09), Brady Barfield (30.71), Brian Latimer (34.39) and Adam McMullin.
In the all-boys shot put, Brett Giese finished first with a throw of 35-3 1/2, followed by Adam McMullin (33-9), Brady Barfield (30-8) Jordan Giese (29-1), Brian Latimer (24-9), Yander Campbell (21-3) and Peyton James (20-11).
In the all-boys long jump, Giese finished first with a leap of 19-4, followed by Jordan Giese (16-8), Liam McMullin (16-3), Keagan Busboom (15-10), Ryder James (14-7), Adam McMullin (13-11), Brady Barfield (11-0) Jesse Barfield (10-8), Mason Loschen (8-10), London Loschen (8-3), Lucas Loschen (6-10), Brian Latimer and Aiden Johnson.
In a co-ed 4x400 relay race, Keagan Busboom, Liam McMullin and Jesse Barfield finished first with a time of 4:37.3, followed by Kody Harrison, Adam McMullin and Jordan Giese (4:59.43), Sydney Pickens, Mason Loschen, Landon Loschen and Lucas Loschen (6:32) and Zane Latimer, Iris Latimer, Carla Latimer and Brian Latimer (7:23.65).
The next Street Meet will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. More information can be found at www.pblxc.org.
PBL STREET MEET
At Paxton
Grades 3-5
BOYS
50-meter hurdles
1. Mason Loschen, 10.34; 2. Lucas Loschen, 10.8; 3. London Loschen, 11.4.
100-meter dash
1. Aiden Johnson, 16.12; 2. Mason Loschen, 17.93; 3. Lucas Loschen, 18.62; 4. London Loschen, 19.35; 5. Oliver Swenson, 20.34; 6. Damcion Dewey 21.36.
200-meter dash
1. Oliver Swenson, 34.56; 2. Aiden Johnson, 34.7; 3. Tyson Franckey, 44.7; 4. Zane Latimer, 51.4.
GIRLS
50-meter hurdles
1. Audrey McCoy, 9.93; 2. Evianna Frichtl, 10.2.
100-meter dash
1. Audrey McCoy, 17.47; 2. Layla Koroyanis, 20.03.
200-meter dash
1. Zoey Minick, 37.0; 2. Audrey McCoy, 41.0.
Junior high
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Zoey Minick, 15.44; 2. Sydney Pickens, 15.71.
HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE/OPEN
BOYS
50-meter hurdles
1. Jordan Giese, 8:28; 2. Brett Giese, 8.35; 3. Jesse Barfield, 8.87; 4. Keagan Busboom, 9.24; 5. Brady Barfield, 9.32; 6. Adam McMullin, 10.06.
100-meter dash
1. Jordan Giese, 12.49; 2. Dalton Jones, 12.82; 3. Brady Barfield, 13.14; 4. Adam McMullin, 14.46; 5. Zane Latimer, 17.99.
200-meter dash
1. Dalton Jones, 24.03; 2. Jordan Giese, 26.09; 3. Brady Barfield, 30.71; 4. Brian Latimer, 34.39; 5. Adam McMullin.
ALL GIRLS
1,600-meter run
1. Kyla Franckey 7:19; 2. Evianna Frichtl, 8:19; 3. Iris Latimer, 8:40; 4. Nicole York, 948; 5. Carla Latimer, 9:52.
Long jump
1. Sydney Porter, 15-11; Audrey McCoy.
Shot put
1. Sam Hewerdine, 15-2 1/4.
Pole vault
1. Emily Graves, 8-6; 2. Kate Wilson, 6-6.
ALL BOYS
1,600-meter run
1. Kody Harrison, 5:05; 2. Dustin Franckey, 5:21; 3. Jordan Giese, 6:00; 4. Landen Barfield, 6:04; 5. Adam Kyrouac, 6:11; 6. Andy Thompson, 6:23; 7. Brady Barfield, 6:31; 8. Nick Henderson, 6:42; 9 Adam McMullin, 6:48; 10 Xander Campbell, 6:58; 11. Peyton James, 7:10; 12. Zane Latimer, 8:00.
Long jump
1. Brett Giese, 19-4; 2. Jordan Giese, 16-8; 3. Liam McMullin, 16-3; 4. Keagan Busboom, 15-10; 5. Ryder James, 14-7; 6. Adam McMullin, 13-11; 7. Brady Barfield, 11-0; 8. Jesse Barfield, 10-8; 9. Mason Loschen, 8-10; 10. London Loschen, 8-3; 11. Lucas Loschen, 6-10; Brian Latimer; Aiden Johnson.
Shot put
1. Brett Giese, 35-3 1/2; 2. Adam McMullin, 33-9; 3. Brady Barfield, 30-8; 4. Jordan Giese, 29-1; 5. Brian Latimer, 24-9; 6. Yander Campbell, 21-3; 7. Peyton James, 20-11.
MIXED/BOYS/GIRLS
4x400 relay
1. Keagan Busboom, Liam McMullin, Jesse Barfield, 4:37.3; 2. Kody Harrison, Adam McMullin, Jordan Giese, 4:59.43; 3. Sydney Picks, Mason Loschen, Landon Loschen, Lucas Loschen, 6:32; 4. Zane Latimer, Iris Latimer, Carla Latimer, Brian Latimer, 7:23.65.