PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 30-27 over Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Bailey Bruns scored four points in the first quarter while Tessa Poplett had two points and Brooke Kleinert added a free throw as PBL took a 7-6 lead.
The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 8-4 to take a 15-10 lead into halftime as Aubree Gooden scored four second-quarter points while Jordyn Goss and Tessa Poplett each had two points.
Bruns finished the game with 10 points while Gooden and Poplett each had six points and Goss and Kleinert each had four points.
The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 35-12.
8th-grade girls
PBL 30, Hoopeston Area 27
HA 6 4 10 7 -- 27
PBL 7 8 8 7 -- 30
Hoopeston Area
Olivia Swartz 1-0-2, Cox 1-0-2, Claire Dixon 4-2-10, Birch 0-0-0, Kaitlynn Lange 1-0-2, Page 1-0-2, Maddie Barnes 2-0-4, Emily Warren 2-1-5.
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 1-2-4, Aubree Gooden 3-0-6, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 4-2-10, Tessa Poplett 3-0-6, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 13-4-30.
7th-grade girls
Hoopeston Area 35, PBL 12
HA 9 9 13 4 -- 35
PBL 4 3 0 5 -- 12
Hoopeston Area
Olivia Swartz 0-0-0, Cox 3-0-6, Claire Dixon 5-2-12, Layla Birch 1-1-3, Goodrum 1-0-2, Layden 0-0-0, Goodrum 0-0-0, Taylor Page 0-2-2, Warren 0-1-1, Maddie Barnes 2-4-8, Blakey 0-1-1. Totals 12-11-35.
PBL
Graham 0-0-0, Duffin 0-0-0, Rock 0-0-0, Lavender 0-0-0, Busboom 1-1-3, Pickens 2-0-4, Putnam 0-0-0, Badgley 1-1-3, McClatchey 1-0-2, Bunag 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, McClatchey 0-0-0. Totals 5-2-12.