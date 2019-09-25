RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-3 over Rantoul St. Malachy in its season opener on Wednesday.
The Panthers outscored St. Malachy 5-2 in the first quarter as Bailey Bruns scored three points and Brooke Kleinert added two points. In the second quarter, Bruns tallied six points and Tessa Poplett had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 13-3.
While the PBL defense shut out St. Malachy in the second half, Bruns scored five third-quarter points while Kleinert added four points and Jordyn Goss,
Bailey Luebchow and Leah Eyre each had two points as the Panthers went into the fourth quarter leading 28-3.
Bruns finished the game with 14 points while Kleinert had six points, Goss and Poplett each had four points and Luebchow and Eyre each had two points.
8th-grade girls
PBL 32, Rantoul St. Malachy 3
PBL 5 8 15 4 -- 32
STM 2 1 0 0 -- 3
PBL (1-0)
Mackensie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 3-0-6, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 6-2-14, Tessa Poplett 2-0-4, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 15-2-32.
St. Malachy
Ihnen 0-1-1, Sayavansaugh 0-0-0, Handal 1-0-2. Wrobel 0-0-0, Palomary 0-0-0, Shields 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0. Totals 1-1-3.