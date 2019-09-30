PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 55-7 Monday over Clifton J.L. Nash.
In the first quarter, PBL outscored Nash 18-1 as Bailey Luebchow scored 10 points and Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert, Aubree Gooden and Tessa Poplett each made a basket.
The Panthers took a 33-3 lead into halftime as Bruns scored six second-quarter points while Bailey Luebchow had five points and Gooden and Leah Eyre scored two points.
In the third quarter, Kleinert scored four points while Gooden, Bruns and Eyre had two points as PBL went into the fourth quarter with a 43-5 lead.
Bruns finished the game with 20 points while Gooden and Poplett each had eight points, Luebchow had seven points, Kleinert had six points, Eyre had four points and Goss had two points.
In the seventh-grade game, PBL lost 14-11. Sydney Pickens had six points by the game's end while Taryn Rock and Devani McClatchey each had two poitns and Audrey Busboom tallied a point.
8th-grade girls
PBL 55, Clifton J.L. Nash 7
NASH 1 2 2 2 -- 7
PBL 18 15 10 12 -- 55
Nash
Parks 1-0-2. Osterhoff 0-1-1, Johnson 0-0-0, Rohlwing 0-0-0, Cody 0-0-0, Salazar 1-0-2, Crabtree 1-0-2. Hoogstraat 0-0-0, Bottorff 0-0-0. Totals 3-1-7.
PBL
Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 1-0-2, Brooke Kleinert 3-0-6, Aubree Gooden 4-0-8, Bailey Luebchow 3-1-7, Bailey Bruns 10-0-20, Tessa Poplett 4-0-8. Leah Eyre 2-0-4. Totals 27-1-55.
7th-grade girls
Clifton J.L. Nash 14, PBL 11
NASH 0 2 4 8 -- 14
PBL 2 2 4 3 -- 11
Nash
Smith 0-0-0, Hoogstraat 0-0-0, Anna Winkel 0-0-0, Sydney Jamer 0-0-0, Blair Bottorff 1-0-2, Baker 0-0-0, Gracie Schroeder 4-0-8, Prairie 1-0-2, Mya Martinez 1-0-2. Totals 7-0-14.
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Taryn Rock 1-0-2, Addison Lavender 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 0-1-1, Sydney Pickens 3-0-6, Karley Putnam 0-0-0, Sam Hewerdine 0-0-0, Kendyl Badgley 0-0-0, Natalie Bunag 0-0-0, Ally Wright 0-0-0, Devani McClatchey 1-0-2.