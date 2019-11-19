MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 29-25 to Milford on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Bailey Bruns led PBL in scoring with nine points while Aubree Gooden had eight points, Jordyn Goss had four points and Bailey Luebchow and Leah Eyre each had two points.
8th-grade girls
Milford 29, PBL 25
PBL 4 6 7 8 -- 25
MIL 11 10 4 4 -- 29
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 4-0-8, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 4-1-9, Tessa Poplett 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 12-1-25.
Milford
Cullum 0-0-0, A. McEwen 10-3-25, E. McEwen 0-0-0, Mowery 1-2-4, Shaubert 0-0-0. Totals 11-5-29.
3-pointers -- Milford 2 (A. McEwen 2).