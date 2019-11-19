Listen to this article

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 29-25 to Milford on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Bailey Bruns led PBL in scoring with nine points while Aubree Gooden had eight points, Jordyn Goss had four points and Bailey Luebchow and Leah Eyre each had two points.

8th-grade girls

Milford 29, PBL 25

PBL 4 6 7 8 -- 25

MIL 11 10 4 4 -- 29

PBL

Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-0-4, Brooke Kleinert 0-0-0, Aubree Gooden 4-0-8, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 4-1-9, Tessa Poplett 0-0-0, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 12-1-25.

Milford

Cullum 0-0-0, A. McEwen 10-3-25, E. McEwen 0-0-0, Mowery 1-2-4, Shaubert 0-0-0. Totals 11-5-29.

3-pointers -- Milford 2 (A. McEwen 2).