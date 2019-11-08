MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 23-10 over Monticello on Thursday.
Bailey Bruns scored four points in the first quarter as PBL ended the quarter leading 4-2. In the second quarter, Bruns scored four more points while Jordyn Goss and Brooke Kleinert each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 12-2.
Tessa Poplett scored six points in the second half while Goss made a fourth-quarter 3-pointer and Luebchow made a two-point basket in the final quarter.
Bruns finished the game with eight points while Poplett had six points, Goss had five points and Kleinert and Luebchow each had two points.
8th-grade girls
PBL 23, Monticello 10
PBL 4 8 4 7 -- 23
MON 2 0 4 4 -- 10
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 2-0-5, Brooke Kleinert 1-0-2, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 3-2-8, Tessa Poplett 3-0-6, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 10-2-33.
Monticello
Jobi Smith 0-0-0, Emma Hillard 0-0-0, Marissa Miller 0-0-0, Cadence Reffrtt 0-0-0, Vihdi Patel 0-0-0, Taylor Dyer 0-0-0, Makala Smith Peters 4-0-8, Reese Patton 1-0-2. Totals 5-0-10.
3-pointers -- PBL (Goss).