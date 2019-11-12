CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball won 44-16 Tuesday, Nov. 12, over Cissna Park.
The Panthers outscored Cissna Park 16-2 in the first quarter as Sawyer Floyd scored six points while Robert Boyd had four points and Landyn Buhrmaster, Bryar Cosgrove and Connor Vaughn each had two points.
In the second quarter, Jace Webb scored six points and Colsen Hayden and Caden White each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 26-9.
Cosgrove, Floyd and Matthew Suaava each had two points in the third quarter as PBL outscored Cissna Park 6-5 during the quarter. In the fourth quarter, Lucas Krumwiede had six points while Hayden, Webb and Suaava each had two points.
At the game's end, Floyd and Webb each had eight points while Krumwiede had six points. Suaava, Boyd, Cosgrove and Hayden each had four points while Buhrmaster, White and Vaughn each had two points.
7th-grade boys
PBL 44, Cissna Park 16
PBL 16 10 6 12 -- 44
CP 2 7 5 2 -- 16
PBL
Landyn Buhrmaster 1-0-2, Calsen Hayden 2-0-4, Bryar Cosgrove 2-0-4, Caden White 1-0-2, Sawyer Floyd 4-0-8, Connor Vaughn 1-0-2, Brady Young 0-0-0, Robert Boyd 2-0-4, Lucas Krumwiede 3-0-6, Isaac McBride 0-0-0, Jace Webb 4-0-8, Matthew Suaava 2-0-4. Totals 22-0-44.
Cissna Park
Seth Walder 3-0-6, Skyler Estay 2-0-4, Ethan Tuttle 2-2-6, Owen Overley 0-0-0, Caleb Tuttle 0-0-0, Jason Fehr 0-0-0, Jordan Walder 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.