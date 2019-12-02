PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 21-20 to Ridgeview on Monday, Dec. 2.
Conner Vaughn had seven points to lead PBL in scoring while Bryar Cosgrove and Landyn Buhrmaster each had three points and Brady Young had one point.
7th-grade boys
Ridgeview 21, PBL 20
RID 6 8 3 4 -- 21
PBL 6 2 8 4 -- 20
Ridgeview
Logan Rodriguez 0-0-0, Julio Requena 4-1-9, Jack Pierce 0-0-0, Colton Snyder 0-0-0, Zander Burke 0-0-0, Cole Kennedy 1-2-4, Owen Grice 4-0-8, Aidan Helmig 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-21.
PBL
Landyn Buhrmaster 0-3-3, Colsen Hayden 0-0-0, Bryar Cosgrove 1-1-3, Caden White 0-0-0, Sawyer Floyd 0-0-0, Conner Vaughn 3-0-7, Brady Young 0-1-1, Matthew Suaava 3-0-6. Totals 7-5-20.
3-pointers -- PBL (Vaughn).