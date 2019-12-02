Listen to this article

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 21-20 to Ridgeview on Monday, Dec. 2.

Conner Vaughn had seven points to lead PBL in scoring while Bryar Cosgrove and Landyn Buhrmaster each had three points and Brady Young had one point.

7th-grade boys

Ridgeview 21, PBL 20

RID 6 8 3 4 -- 21

PBL 6 2 8 4 -- 20

Ridgeview

Logan Rodriguez 0-0-0, Julio Requena 4-1-9, Jack Pierce 0-0-0, Colton Snyder 0-0-0, Zander Burke 0-0-0, Cole Kennedy 1-2-4, Owen Grice 4-0-8, Aidan Helmig 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-21.

PBL

Landyn Buhrmaster 0-3-3, Colsen Hayden 0-0-0, Bryar Cosgrove 1-1-3, Caden White 0-0-0, Sawyer Floyd 0-0-0, Conner Vaughn 3-0-7, Brady Young 0-1-1, Matthew Suaava 3-0-6. Totals 7-5-20.

3-pointers -- PBL (Vaughn).