MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 22-20 to Monticello on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Bryar Cosgrove led PBL in scoring with 12 points while Landyn Buhrmaster had six points and Caden White had two points.
Monticello 22, PBL 20
PBL 3 7 7 3 -- 20
MON 2 10 6 4 -- 22
PBL
Landyn Buhrmaster 2-0-6, Colsen Hayden 0-0-0, Bryar Cosgrove 5-1-12, Sawyer Floyd 1-0-2, Conner Vaughn 0-0-0, Robert Boyd 0-0-0. Totals 8-1-20
Monticello
Mason High 0-0-0, Carter Foran 1-0-2, Jack Helms 0-0-0, Maddux Quick 1-0-2, Evan Wasson 4-0-8, Grant Young 0-0-0, Ike Young 0-1-1, Matt Swartz 1-0-2, Colton Vance 3-1-7. Totals 10-2-22.
3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Buhrmaster 2, Cosgrove).