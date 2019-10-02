ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 21-10 over Iroquois West on Tuesday.
Bailey Bruns scored the only two points of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Brooke Kleinert and Tessa Poplett each scored two points as PBL took a 6-2 lead into halftime.
Aubree Gooden and Bailey Luebchow each tallied two points in the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, the Panthers outscored Iroquois West 11-2 to extend its 10-8 lead as Luebchow and Bruns each scored four points and Kleinert scored three points.
Luebchow and Bruns each finished the game with six points while Kleinert scored five points and Gooden and Poplett each scored two points.
The PBL seventh-graders won 19-14 over Iroquois West.
After Sydney Pickens and Sam Hewerdine each scored two points in the first half, PBL went into halftime trailing 8-4.
Then in the third quarter, Aubrey Busboom scored five points and Ally Wright scored two points as PBL took a 11-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers outscored IW 8-4 in the final quarter as Busboom scored six points and Taryn Rock scored two points.
Busboom finished the game with 11 points while Rock, Pickens, Hewerdine and Wright each had two points.
8th-grade girls
PBL 21, Iroquois West 10
PBL 2 4 4 11 -- 21
IW 0 2 6 2 -- 10
PBL
Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 2-1-5, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 2-2-6, Bailey Bruns 3-0-6, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 9-3-21.
Iroquois West
Fowler 0-0-0, Rhodes 0-1-1, Thompson 0-0-0, Nambo 1-1-3, McTaggart 2-0-4, Tammen 1-0-2, Garcia 0-0-0, Gomez 0-0-0. Totals 4-2-10.
7th-grade girls
PBL 19, Iroquois West 14
PBL 2 2 7 8 -- 19
IW 6 2 2 4 -- 14
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Taryn Rock 1-0-2, Addison Lavender 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 5-1-11, Sydney Pickens 1-0-2, Karley Putnam 0-0-0, Sam Hewerdine 1-0-2, Kendyl Badgley 0-0-0, Natalie Bunag 0-0-0, Ally Wright 1-0-2, Devani McClatchey 0-0-0. Totals 9-1-19.
Iroquois West
Sharp 0-0-0, Shalk 0-0-0, Kraft 2-0-4, Leuck 1-0-2, Rodriguez 1-0-2, Copas 2-0-4, Honeycutt 0-0-0, Kanosky 0-0-0, Bork 0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals 7-0-14.