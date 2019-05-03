PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team swept a Friday doubleheader against Iroquois West.
In game one, PBL won 19-4.
The Panthers took a 4-1 lead with four runs in the first inning, starting with a two-out solo home run to center field hit by Baylee Cosgrove that resulted in the tying run being scored in the bottom of the first.
After Maddy Foellner singled to center field, Sindra Gerdes sent her home for the go-ahead run with a triple to right field. Kayla Adwell doubled to center field to send Gerdes home before scoring on an RBI single to center field hit by Emma Steiner.
In the bottom of the second inning, PBL scored three runs to break a 4-4 tie.
Lorena Arnett led off the inning with a bunt single and Christina White singled before Cosgrove reached base on an error, sending Arnett home with a single. White scored on a Foellner groundout before Cosgrove crossed home plate on a Gerdes groundout.
The Panthers scored 12 more runs in the third inning.
Jaden Bender led off by reaching base on an error and Carly Mutchmore drew a walk and Arnett bunted into a fielder's choice to load the bases before White reached base on an error to send Bender home. Cosgrove doubled to center field send Mutchmore and Arnett across home plate and Foellner singled to send White home.
Gerdes singled to send Cosgrove and Foellner home before Adwell doubled to center field to send Gerdes home. Adwell scored on an error.
Bender and Arnett each singled and Jolee Hastings grounded into a fielder's choice to load the bases with one out before White hit a single to left field to send Hastings home. Cosgrove then hit a three-run homer to center field.
Cosgrove finished the game hitting 4-for-4 and Adwell hit 3-for-3 while Arnett and Foellner each hit 3-for-4. Gerdes hit 2-for-3 while White hit 2-for-4.
On the mound, Emma Steiner struck out two batters and walked one while allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits.
In game two, PBL defeated Iroquois West 20-4.
In the top of the first inning, Arnett singled before scoring on a base hit to center field by White. With one out, Foellner singled to send Cosgrove across home plate.
The Panthers (8-12, 5-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored five runs in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead.
Bender, Mutchmore and Arnett each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Bender scored the tying run via a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch drawn by White. After Mutchmore and Arnett scored on a steal of home plate,
Foellner odubled to left field with two outs to send White across home plate.
Foellner then crossed home plate on a Gerdes single to right field.
In the third inning, PBL added 13 more runs to its lead.
Mallorie Ecker doubled to right field with one out and Mutchmore drew a walk and Arnett was hit by a pitch to load the bases before White drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to send Anna Wesslund home.
Cosgrove drew a walk to send Mutchmore home before Foellner doubled to left field to send Arnett and White across home plate.
After Gerdes drew a walk, Adwell singled to left field to send Cosgrove home. Bender was hit by a pitch, sending Foellner home in the process.
With two outs, Mutchmore singled to send Gerdes and Adwell home before Arnett sent Bender and Mutchmore home with a base hit to left field. White then doubled to send Arnett across home plate before Cosgrove hit a two-run homer to center field.
Foellner hit 4-for-4 while Arnett and White each hit 2-for-2 and Cosgrove hit 2-for-3.
On the mound, Mallorie Ecker allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Game 1
PBL 19, Iroquois West 4
IW 130 0 -- 4 6 5
PBL 43(12) x -- 19 17 2
W -- Emma Steiner, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, BB. L -- Emma Lopez, 3 IP, 17 H, 19 R, 10 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
Iroquois West -- Maggie Thorne 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Jacey Stiers 1-2, RBI. Mady Trammell 1-2. Ashton Miller 1-2. Sam Sigler 1-2, R. Caitlin Huff R.
PBL -- Lorena Arnett 3-4, 3 R. Christina White 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Baylee Cosgrove 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 7 RBIs, 4 R. Maddy Foellner 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Sindra Gerdes 2-3, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Kayla Adwell 3-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Emma Steiner 1-3, RBI. Jaden Bender 1-3, R. Carly Mutchmore R. Jolee Hastings 1-1, R.
Game 2
PBL 20, Iroquois West 4
PBL 25(13) 0 -- 20 14 1
IW 300 1 -- 4 7 0
W -- Mallorie Ecker, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.
PBL (8-12, 5-1) -- Lorena Arnett 2-2, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Christina White 2-2, 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Maddy Foellner 4-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Sindra Gerdes 1-3, RBI, R. Kayla Adwell 1-3, RBI, R. Jaden Bender RBI, 2 R. Anna Wesslund R. Mallorie Ecker 1-2, 2B. Carly Mutchmore 2 RBIs, 3 R. 2 BB.
Iroquois West -- Maggie Thorne 2-3, R. Shelby Johnson 2-3, RBI, R. Emma Lopez RBI. Jacey Stiers 1-1, R. mady Trammell 1-1, R. McKinley Tilstra 1-1, RBI.