CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 17-7 to Clifton Central on Tuesday.
Maddy Foellner hit a two-RBI double in the first inning. Christina White -- who finished the game hitting 4-for-4 -- sent two runs home with a single to center field in the second inning.
In the fourth inning, Baylee Cosgrove sent two more runs home with a single to center field. Mallorie Ecker hit an RBI single to send another run home in the fifth inning.
On the mound, Emma Steiner allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts through two innings pitched. Mallorie Ecker allowed 10 runs -- eight earned -- on 11 hits and two walks through 2 2/3 innings.
Junior varsity
The PBL junior varsity softball team lost 8-2 to Clifton Central in a two-inning contest.
Anna Wesslund drove in a run while hitting 1-for-1 with a double. Mallorie Ecker hit 1-for-1 with a run scored while Ella Linder had an RBI and Jordyn Buhrmaster also scored a run.
On the mound, Emma Steiner allowed six earned runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeout through two innings.
Clifton Central 17, PBL 7
PBL 220 21 -- 7 13 5
CC 345 41 -- 17 14 0
W -- Maddy Meyer, 5 IP, 13 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. L -- Emma Steiner, 2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB.
PBL (9-14, 6-3) -- Lorena Arnett 1-3. Christina White 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Maddy Foellner 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Sindra Gerdes 1-3, R. Kayla Adwell 1-3. Emma Steiner 1-2. Mallorie Ecker 1-2, RBI. Jaden Bender 1-3. Carly Mutchmore 2 R, 2 BB. SkyLer Eaker R.
Clifton Central -- No. 11 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Hannah Offerman 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Maddy Meyer 2-3, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Maci Romero 2-2, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Kaylee Ketcherside 1-3, 2 RBIs. Shay Lemkund 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Grace Poskin 1-4, 2B. Alexis Perzee 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 R. No. 13 R.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Clifotn Central 8, PBL 2
PBL 11 -- 2 2 0
CC 80 -- 8 5 0
L -- Emma Steiner, 2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, K, 0 BB.
PBL -- Mallorie Ecker 1-1, R. Anna Wesslund 1-1, 2B, RBI. Ella Linder RBI. Jordyn Buhrmaster R.