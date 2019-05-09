PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity softball team lost 14-7 to Clifton Central on Thursday.
Trailing 10-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, Carly Mutchmore drew a walk before scoring on a steal of home plate and Baylee Cosgrove hit an RBI single to send Lorena Arnett across home plate to cut PBL's deficit to 10-2.
The Panthers (9-15, 6-4 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored five runs in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 10-7, including a three-run homer by Cosgrove and a solo home run by Maddy Foellner.
On the mound, Mallorie Ecker allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits and four walks with one strikeout through three innings. Emma Steiner allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts through four innings.
Junior varsity
Jolee Hastings produced PBL's lone hit as the Panthers' junior varsity team lost 7-0 in three innings to Clifton Central on Thursday.
On the mound, Emma Steiner allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and no walks with two strikeouts through all three innings.
Clifton Central 14, PBL 7
CC 613 001 3 -- 14 18 1
PBL 002 050 0 -- 7 7 1
Clifton Central pitching -- Kaylee Ketcherside, 4 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 6 BB. No. 2, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB.
PBL pitching -- Mallorie Ecker, 3 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, K, 4 BB. Emma Steiner, 4 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
Clifton Central hitting -- No. 11 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hannah Offerman 3-3, 2B, 4 R, 2 BB. Maddy Meyer 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Maci Romero 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Kaylee Ketcherside RBI, R, 2 BB. Kaylie Warpet 2-5, 3 RBIs, R. Shay Lemkund 2-4, R. No. 13 R. Grace Poskin R. Alexis Perzee 1-2. No. 18 1-3, RBI. No. 2 1-2, 2B, RBI.
PBL hitting (9-15, 6-4) -- Lorena Arnett 2 R, 2 BB. Christina White 2-3, R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R. Maddy Foellner 2-4, HR, RBI, R. Sindra Gerdes 1-4. Carly Mutchmore 2 R, 2 BB.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Clifton Central 7, PBL 0
CC 160 -- 7 9 0
PBL 000 -- 0 1 0
L -- Emma Steiner, 3 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.
PBL -- Jolee Hastings 1-1.