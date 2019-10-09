PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade girls basketball team finished their season with two wins over Cissna Park on Tuesday.
The Panthers won the first game 16-8. The leading scorer for PBL was Reagan Cardenas with eight points, followed by Joie Gallagher with six points and Lilly Beckman with a two-point basket.
PBL won the second game 16-4. The leading scorer for the Panthers was Eva Frichtl with eight points, followed by Joie Gallagher with six points and Lilly Beckiman with two points.
The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 5-0 record.