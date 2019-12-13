PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball team defeated Hoopeston Area 39-23 on Thursday.
Tyler Cole scored a game-high 13 points while teammate Cael Bruns also scored in double figures for PBL with 11 points.
Kayden Vance had seven points while Troy Emberson had five points, Eli Donaldson had two points and Jacob Kidd had one point.
PBL 39, Hoopeston Area 23
HA 5 5 9 4 -- 23
PBL 12 6 11 10 -- 39
Hoopeston Area
Jones 5-0-12, Huchel 2-0-5, Hastings 0-0-0, Zorns 0-0-0, Miller 1-0-2, Watson 0-0-0, Lerma 0-0-0, Linares 0-0-0, Lee 1-0-2, Anderson 1-0-2, Crase 0-0-0, Besaw 0-0-0. Totals 10-0-23.
PBL
Kayden Vance 3-0-7, Anthony Rodriguez 0-0-0, Cael Bruns 5-0-11, Tyler Cole 6-1-13, Carson Goss 0-0-0, John Rodeen 0-0-0, Jacob Kidd 0-1-1, Ronney Capellano 0-0-0, Eli Donaldson 1-0-2, Ethan Williams 0-0-0, Troy Emberson 2-1-5. Totals 17-3-39.
3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 3 (Jones 2, Huchel). PBL 2 (Vance, Bruns).