PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball team won 33-13 over Clifton J.L. Nash on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Panthers shut out Nash in the first quarter while Cael Bruns scored six points and Kayden Vance and Ethan Williams each added two points to give PBL a 10-0 lead.
Tyler Cole scored three points while Johnny Rodeen and Troy Emberson each added two points as PBL went into halftime leading 17-5.
Cole had five points in the third quarter while Emberson scored three points and Eli Donaldson had two points as the Panthers extended their lead to 27-11.
Cole finished the game with eight points while Bruns and Emberson each had seven points, Donaldson had four points, Rodeen had three points and Vance and Williams each had two points.
PBL 33, Clifton J.L. Nash 13
NASH 0 5 6 2 -- 13
PBL 10 7 10 6 -- 33
J.L. Nash
R. Taylor 0-0-0, B. Kempon 0-0-0, A. Meyer 0-0-0, B. Chandler 3-0-8, R. Trevino 2-0-4, J. Simonean 0-1-1, D. Doris 0-0-0. Totals 5-1-13.
PBL
Kayden Vance 1-0-2, Anthony Rodriguez 0-0-0, Cael Bruns 3-1-7, Tyler Cole 2-4-8, Carson Goss 0-0-0, Johnny Rodeen 1-1-3, Jacob Kidd 0-0-0, Troy Emberson 3-1-7, Eli Donaldson 2-0-4, Ethan Williams 1-0-2. Totals 13-7-33.
3-pointers -- Nash 2 (Chandler 2).