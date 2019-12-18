RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-grade boys basketball "A" team lost 44-39 to Eater on Tuesday.
Cael Bruns and Tyler Cole each scored in double figures for PBL with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Kayden Vance had nine points, Troy Emberson had four points and Eli Donaldson had two points.
The PBL "B" team lost 43-8 to Eater as Anthony Rodriguez scored four points and Eli Tabor and Aiden Garza each had two points.
6th-grade team
"A" game
Rantoul Eater 44, PBL 39
PBL 6 15 8 10 -- 39
EATER 15 12 15 2 -- 44
PBL
Kayden Vance 4-0-9, Cael Bruns 5-2-12, Tyler Cole 5-0-10, Troy Emberson 2-0-4, Eli Donaldson 1-0-2, Ethan Williams 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-39.
Eater
Glover 5-3-13, Hall 8-2-21, Harris 2-4-8, Stockwell 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-2. Totals 16-9-44.
3-pointers -- PBL (Vance). Eater 3 (Hall 3).
"B" game
Rantoul Eater 43, PBL 8
PBL 0 2 6 0 -- 8
EATER 11 12 6 14 -- 43
PBL
Anthony Rodriguez 2-0-4, Carson Manzke 0-0-0, Eli Tabor 1-0-2, Jakob Kidd 0-0-0, Aiden Garza 1-0-2. Totals 4-0-8.
Eater
Glover 5-2-13, Johnson 1-0-2, Senreno 4-0-8, Smith 2-0-4, Moody 4-0-8, Coleman 1-0-2, Thomas 2-1-6. Totals 19-3-43.
3-pointers -- Eater 2 (Glover, Thomas).