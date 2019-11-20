MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team won 30-27 over Milford on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The Panthers outscored Milford 12-9 in the third quarter to overcome a 13-12 halftime deficit as Sydney Pickens scored five points during the quarter while Aubrey Busboom had four points and Taryn Rock had three points.
In the fourth quarter, Ally Wright had three points while Rock had two points and Busboom had one point.
At the game's end, Pickens led PBL with 11 points while Busboom had eight points, Rock had five points, Wright had three points, Devani McClatchey had two points and Kendyl Badgley had one point.
7th-grade girls
PBL 30, Milford 27
PBL 4 8 12 6 -- 30
MIL 6 7 9 5 -- 27
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Peyton Duffin 0-0-0, Taryn Rock 2-1-5, Addison Lavender 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 3-2-8, Sydney Pickens 5-1-11, Karley Putnam 0-0-0, Kendyl Badgley 0-1-1, Natalie Bunag 0-0-0, Ally Wright 1-1-3, Devani McClatchey 1-0-2. Totals 12-6-30.