ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 27-22 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the third-place game of the Twin County Conference Tournament.
The Panthers outscored GCMS 8-2 in the first quarter as Robert Boyd-Meents scored four points while Landyn Buhrmaster and Bryar Cosgrove each added two points for PBL.
The Falcons outscored the Panthers 11-9 in the second quarter as PBL went into halftime leading 17-13.
David Hull and Brayden Elliott each made a 3-pointer while Spencer Kleist also had three second-quarter points and Austin Kasper added two points for GCMS. Boyd-Meents scored seven points and Bryar Cosgrove added two points for PBL.
Kasper scored the Falcons' lone four points in the third quarter while Conner Vaughn and Boyd-Meents each had two points for the Panthers, who took a 23-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Vaughn had three points, Boyd-Meents had two points and Sawyer made a free throw for PBL in the fourth quarter while Elliott had three points and Easton Stroh had two points for GCMS.
Boyd-Meents finished the game with 15 points while Vaughn had five points, Cosgrove had four points, Landyn Buhrmaster had two points and Floyd had one point. For GCMS, Kasper had eight points while Elliott had six points, Hull and Kleist each had three points and Stroh had two points.
7th-grade boys
PBL 27, GCMS 22
GCMS 2 11 4 5 -- 22
PBL 8 9 4 6 -- 27
GCMS
Brayden Elliott 2-1-6, Spencer Kleist 1-1-3, Ryker Grauer 0-0-0, Easton Stroh 1-0-2, Austin Kasper 4-0-8, David Hull 1-0-3, Matt Allen 0-0-0. Totals 9-2-22.
PBL
Landyn Buhrmaster 1-0-2, Bryar Cosgrove 2-0-4, Sawyer Floyd 0-1-1, Conner Vaughn 2-0-5, Brady Young 0-0-0, Robert Boyd-Meents 5-5-15, Matthew Suaava 0-0-0. Totals 11-6-29.
3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Elliott, Hull). PBL (Vaughn).