PAXTON -- Both head coaches know what is at stake for their respective teams as Seneca faces Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7 p.m. Friday.
"It's a good matchup for both teams," Seneca head coach Ted O'Boyle said. "It's going to go a long way in how high each team finishes in the conference."
The Panthers, who are seeking their first SVC title since 2016, and Fighting Irish are each four wins away from clinching a playoff berth.
Both teams go into the game with a 2-1 overall record. Seneca and PBL are two of only three teams in the Sangamon Valley Conference with a 1-0 conference record.
"We think every game is important," PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. "We're the only sport where you have to try to get six wins to guarantee yourself in, but we want to guarantee ourselves in just by winning the conference."
In its last two games, PBL reached the 50-point mark, defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52-12 and Iroquois West by a score of 50-0.
"It's going to be a tough game, and I think all of our kids know that we're going to be in for a ballgame," Pritchard said. "It's probably not going to be another 50-point scoring game because we don't even know if we'll have the ball that many times to score that many points."
Following a 32-8 loss in week one to the No. 1 ranked Class 2A team in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, PBL's wins came against an 0-3 G-RF team and a 1-2 Iroquois West squad.
"It's going to be a tough contest. I think our kids are ready to play. They know they're going to face more upperclassmen than in the last two games against pretty young teams. They've got a ton of juniors and seniors playing at Seneca. I think our kids are ready to play each and every week," Pritchard said.
"I think they understand that we need to look forward to the next week. They know it's going to be a super-physical game. We have to try to score points and sustain drives because if not, we're going to be in for a long day because you know they're going to eat up the clock."
The Fighting Irish's game plan will be to use its rushing game to control the time of possession.
The rushing game produced 277 yards, including 118 on 12 carries by Ryan McCauley, in Seneca's 38-15 win in week one over Shelbyville. Seneca's time of possession that game was 28:55, compared to 19:05 for Shelbyville.
"We've been able to do that this year," O'Boyle said. "It's something that we're going to have to try to hang our hat on for the rest of the season."
The Irish lost 21-13 in week one to an Ottawa Marquette team that went 10-1 last year.
"They've had a really tough schedule," Pritchard said.
Seneca's running produced 201 yards and four touchdowns last Friday, leading the Irish to a 28-6 win over Dwight.
"It's going to be a very physical game. They want to run the football, and they want to try to run it down your throat," Pritchard said. "You can just watch how teams slowly wilt in the second half, and that's what they're going to try to do to us as well."
A PBL team that had allowed only one offensive touchdown in its last two games has a strategy of its own for Seneca's grind-it-out attack.
"We've just got to hope we're in shape, and that we can be as physical as them," Pritchard said. "They're super-physical, probably one of the most physical teams in the conference, and we have to match their physicality and hope that the strength that we've built in the weight room in the offseason is something that will hold us. We obviously have to rotate kids in and out, and hopefully then, we can stay fresh in the fourth quarter."
Panthers quarterback Gunner Belt passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more last Friday against Iroquois West.
"Their quarterback's an athletic kid," O'Boyle said. "They've got some big targets."
Against G-RF, Belt threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Drake Schrodt ran for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes.
"They seem very athletic," O'Boyle said. "They were able do what they wanted to do in the last couple of games. I know they had a tough game in that first half against a heck of a team in GCMS. They're impressive on film. We're going to have work cut out for us traveling down there Friday. Hopefully, we can keep it close and use our style of offense to wear them down in the second half."