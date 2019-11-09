PEORIA -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished fifth in the IHSA state meet on Saturday.
The sophomore runner ran a time of 15:05.
Drew Rogers of Herscher finished first with a time of 14:30.49, followed by Rock Falls' Dawson Smith (14:44.13), Miles Sheppard of Hamilton (14:53.66) and Athens' Noah McIntyre (15:01.9).
Monticello won the team title with a score of 115 while Clifton Central finished fourth with a score of 165 behind Elgin Harvest Christian (121) and Stanford Olympia (127).
IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET
At Detweiller Park, Peoria
BOYS
Team scores
1. Monticello, 115; 2. Elgin Harvest Christian, 121; 3. Stanford Olympia, 127; 4. Clifton Central, 165; 5. Elmwood, 201; 6. Urbana University, 223; 7. Niles Northridge Prep, 239; 8. El Paso-Gridley, 242; 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 312; 10. Chicago Latin, 340; 11. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 344; 12. Benton, 350; 13. Robinson, 366; 14. Herscher, 372; 15. Glen Carbon Father McGiv, 387; 16. Chicago University, 391; 17. Freeburg, 410; 18. St. Joseph-Ogden, 421; 19. Tolono Unity, 423; 20. Eureka, 438; 21. Rock Falls, 439; 22. Aurora Central Catholic, 457; 23. Rockford Christian, 475; 24. Sherrard, 617; 25. Steeleville, 633.
Top individuals
1. Drew Rogers (HER) 14:30.49; 2. Dawson Smith (RF) 14:44.13; 3. Miles Sheppard (Hamilton) 14:53.66; 4. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 15:01.9; 5. Ryder James (PBL) 15:05; 6. Colby Johnson (DCM) 15:10.61; 7. Tristan Olpin (Keith Country) 15:15.55; 8. Justin Mumford (Wesclin) 15:15.91; 9. Charlie Kistner (OLY) 15:16.55; 10. Mari Anthony (CC) 15:15.71; 11. Luke Sokolowski (MON) 15:17.59; 12. Gabe Martinez (BHRA) 15:19.13; 13. Alfredo MacLaughlin (DePaul) 15:19.26; 14. Isaac Stanford (Flora) 15:20.7; 15. Tyler Guthrie (Father McGiv) 15:20.82; 16. Matthew Olech (Harvest) 15:21.92; 17. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 15:23.19; 18. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 15:23.86; 19. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 15:24.5; 20. Briar Nevills (West Carroll) 15:24.56; 21. Nicky Edwards-Levin (UNI) 15:24.6; 22. Luke Hoffman (Elmwood) 15:24.85; 23. Reece Johnson (Benton) 15:24.85; 24. Leland Sumer (Tremont) 15:24.86; 25. Trevor Swanson (CC) 15:26.36.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Winnebago, 63; 2. Monticello, 144; 3. Tolono Unity, 147; 4. Normal University, 154; 5. Rock Falls, 186; 6. Eureka, 225; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden, 267; 8. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 277; 9. Aurora Rosary, 286; 10. Urbana University, 314; 11. St. Thomas More, 321; 12. Benton, 326; 13. Rockford Christian, 330; 14. DuQuoin, 386; 15. Elgin Harvest Christian, 393; 16. Williamsville, 395; 17. Stanford Olympia, 411; 18. Roxana, 464; 19. Tremont, 466; 20. Freeburg, 469; 21. Chicago University, 488; 22. West Chicago Wheaton Academy, 494; 23. Beecher, 613; 24. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 638; 25. Herscher, 652.
Top individuals
1. Lianna Surtz (Rosary) 16:41.01; 2. Lydia Roller (Staunton) 16:58.87; 3. Amelia McLain (Benton) 17:05.44; 4. Anna Perry (Eureka) 17:09.48; 5. Bailee Fortney (Rock Falls) 17:24.34; 6. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 17:41.42; 7. Julia Wolke (Arlington Heights Christ) 17:45.67; 8. Savanah Beavers (OLY) 17:45.69; 9. Breena Shreeves (Knoxville) 17:46.59; 10. Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) 17:46.61; 11. Alexi Fogo (Eureka) 17:47.64; 12. Carly Manchester (IC) 17:47.76; 13. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 17:47.98; 14. Ansley Bailey (Massac) 17:49.37; 15. Jolee Larson (Indian Creek) 17:49.63; 16. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 17:49.85; 17. Caroline Gwaltney (Williamsville) 17:50.71; 18. Payne Turney (Clinton) 17:51.07; 19. Rachel Koon (MON) 17:51.42; 20. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 17:51.81; 21. Amanda O'Donnell (UNI) 17:53.97; 22. Kylie Decker (Unity) 17:54.61; 23. Lizzy Freidinger (Tremont) 17:55.94; 24. Katie Erb (Winnebago) 17:58.19; 25. Grace Erb (Winnebago) 18:05.48.