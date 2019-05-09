TOLONO -- Emily Graves of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field team qualified for the IHSA Class 2A state meet.
She qualified in the pole vault with a fifth-place height of 9-7 in Thursday's Unity Sectional.
As a team, PBL finished 13th out of 15 teams with a score of eight.
Katelyn Crabb finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.96 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed 13th with a time of 19.75 seconds.
Bradshaw also finished 15th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.94 seconds.
Crabb also finished seventh in the finals of the long jump with a leap of 16-7.
In the preliminaries, Crabb finished seventh with a jump of 16-6 3/4 while Lexi Johnson placed 12th with a leap of 15-3.
Crabb finished eighth in the finals of the triple jump as well with a leap of 32-0. In preliminaries, Crabb tied for eighth with a jump of 31-8 while Lexi Johnson placed 13th with a leap of 30-0 3/4.
Hannah Schwarz finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.51 seconds while Lillie Frichtl finished ninth with a time of 29.19 seconds.
Schwarz also placed 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49 seconds while Cheyanne Ratcliff finished 27th with a time of 14.68 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay team finished seventh with a time of 1:53.74 while the 4x100 relay team finished eighth with a time of 52.29 seconds. The 4x800 relay team finished ninth with a time of 12:57.55 while the 4x400 relay team finished 16th with a time of 5:12.21.
Evie Ellis finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:53.73 while Yami Domingo placed 23rd with a time of 7:57.33.
Madeline Royer finished 12th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:39.77 while Jordan Parrish placed 22nd with a time of 3:02.56.
Maisy Johnson tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-7 while Abigail Teske finished 16th with a jump of 4-5.
MaKenna Ecker finished 10th in the discus wit ha throw of 100-7. Ecker also finished 20th in the shot put with a throw of 28-2 while Sara Hewerdine tied for 26th with a throw of 25-4.
In the 400-meter dash, Hope Johnson finished 23rd with a time of 1:10.35 while Alyssa Hofer placed 30th with a time of 1:14.71.
IHSA Class 2A
TOLONO UNITY SECTIONAL
Team scores
1. Monticello, 96; 2. Urbana, 84; 3. Mount Zion, 77.33; 4. Mattoon, 60; 5. Rantoul, 48; 6. Tolono Unity, 36; 7. Charleston, 35; 8. Mahomet-Seymour, 28; 9. Centralia, 25; 10. Effingham, 24; 11. Olney Richland County, 13.33; 12. Salem, 9; 13. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 8; 14. Decatur Eisenhower, 5; 15. Paris, 4.33.
100-meter dash
1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 12.46*; 2. Dasauna Combs (URB) 12.62*; 3. Tanaya Young (RAN) 12.71*; 3. Tanaya Young (RAN) 12.71; 4. Lakeida Nichols (MS) 12.79; 5. Sharifa Hurtault (CHA) 12.89.
PBL results -- 10. Hannah Schwarz, 13.49; 27. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 14.68.
200-meter dash
1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 26.48*; 2. Sara Addai (MTZ) 26.5*; 3. Jyana Anderson (URB) 26.73; 4. Shanelle Reid (CTR) 27.8; 5. Sydney Buchanan (MONT) 27.9.
PBL results -- 7. Hannah Schwarz, 28.51; 9. Lillie Frichtl, 29.19.
400-meter dash
1. Lovenya Perry (RAN) 58.68*; 2. Sara Addai (MTZ) 59.37*; 3. Summerlyn Smith (MAT) 1:00.22*; 4. Torrica Baltimore (EISE) 1:00.62; 5. Aliyah Sanders (CTR) 1:02.19.
PBL results -- 23. Hope Johnson, 1:10.35; 30. Alyssa Hofer, 1:14.71.
800-meter run
1. Megan Garrett (CHA) 2:20.21*; 2. Taylor Fox (MTZ) 2:25.28*; 3. Chloe Allen (MS) 2:29.99; 4. Kylie Decker (UNIT) 2:30.49; 5. Maddie Quandt (SAL) 2:31.86.
PBL results -- 12. Madeline Royer, 2:39.77; 22. Jordan Parrish, 3:02.56.
1,600-meter run
1. Olivia Rosenstein (URB) 5:13.86*; 2. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 5:17.84*; 3. Alyssa McPike (MON) 5:18.69*; 4. Rachel Koon (MON) 5:22.4*; 5. Elizabeth Sims (MS) 5:34.68.
PBL results -- 9. Evie Ellis, 5:53.73; 23. Yami Domingo, 7:57.33.
3,200-meter run
1. Olivia Rosenstein (URB) 11:17.11*; 2. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 11:23.92*; 3. Cameron Hough (OLNEY) 11:31.99*; 4. Elizabeth Sims (MS) 11:35.65*; 5. Celia Barbieri (URB) 11:35.68*; 6. Rachel Koon (MON) 11:35.93*; 7. Brisa McGrath (MS) 11:40.68*.
100-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MON) 14.82*; 2. Kiyah Kuhlman (EFF) 15.27*; 3. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16.96; 4. Morgan Pilate (MTZ) 17.42; 5. Tanille Thompson (MATT) 17.51.
PBL results -- 13. Gracie Bradshaw, 19.75.
300-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MON) 45.94*; 2. Kynzee Boastick (URB) 47.62*; 3. Kiyah Kuhlmann (EFF) 48.56; 4. Jenaya Carter (MATT) 51.96; 5. Hannah Swanson (MONT) 52.43.
PBL results -- 15. Gracie Bradshaw, 58.94.
4x100 relay
1. Monticello, 49.45*; 2. Rantoul, 50.19*; 3. Charleston, 50.64; 4. Mattoon, 51.17; 5. Urbana, 51.21.
PBL results -- 8. 52.29.
4x200 relay
1. Monticello, 1:45.05*; 2. Urbana, 1:47.51*; 3. Mattoon, 1:47.53; 4. Rantoul, 1:49.93; 5. Decatur MacArthur, 1:51.8.
PBL results -- 7. 1:53.74.
4x400 relay
1. Mattoon, 4:10.7*; 2. Mount Zion, 4:12.34*; 3. Effingham, 4:18.63; 4. Charleston, 4:21.23; 5. Urbana, 4:22.58.
PBL results -- 16. 5:12.21.
4x800 relay
1. Mount Zion, 9:49.48*; 2. Mattoon, 9:55.29*; 3. Monticello, 9:58.37*; 4. Tolono Unity, 10:01.04*; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 10:49.74.
PBL results -- 9. 12:57.55.
High jump
1. Diamonasia Taylor (URB) 5-5*; 2. Sarah Flight (CHA) 5-3*; 3. Mariah Ball (MAT) 5-1*; 4. Shelby Rieman (EFF) 4-11; 5. Madelyn Williams (CHAR) 4-9.
PBL results -- T9. Maisy Johnson, 4-7; T16. Abigail Teske, 4-5.
Long jump
1. Tanaya Young (RAN) 18-3 1/4*; 2. Summerlyn Smith (MAT) 17-7 1/4*; 3. Kylie Gormann (CENT) 17-3*; 4. Morgan Pilate (MTZ) 17-3 1/2*; 5. Diamonasia Taylor (URB) 17-11*.
PBL finals results -- 7. Katelyn Crabb, 16-7.
PBL preliminaries results -- 7. Crabb, 16-6 3/4; 12. Lexi Johnson, 15-3.
Triple jump
1. Morgan Pilate (MTZ) 36-11 1/2*; 2. Summerlyn Smith (MAT) 35-8*; 3. Piper Marcum (CTR) 34-2; 4. Lexie Fisher (MONT) 34-1 1/2; 5. Whitney Minor (CHAR) 34-1.
PBL finals results -- 8. Katelyn Crabb, 32-0.
PBL preliminaries results -- T8. Katelyn Crabb, 31-8; 13. Lexi Johnson, 30-0 3/4.
Shot put
1. Mye'Joi Williams (RAN) 42-0*; 2. Aliyah McDaniel (UNITY) 39-11*; 3. Maddi Hardin (MTZ) 37-4*; 4. Leah Snyder, 36-10; 5. Aly Bagwell (UNIT) 33-9 1/2.
PBL preliminaries results -- 20. MaKenna Ecker, 28-2; T26. Sara Hewerdine, 25-4.
Discus
1. Lanaeja Carter (URB) 125-11*; 2. Destiny Panega (CENT) 116-9*; 3. Taylor Gillet (SALEM) 115-8*; 4. Emma Pinkston (PAR) 114-6; 5. Aliyah McDaniel (UNIT) 110-10.
PBL preliminaries results -- 10. MaKenna Ecker, 100-7.
Pole vault
1. Rhiannon Held (MTZ) 12-5*; 2. Landis Brandon (MON) 11-7*; 3. Cece Abramson (MS) 10-7*; 4. Mara Pletcher (MS) 10-1*; 5. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-7*.
* -- state qualifier