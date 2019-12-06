PAXTON — Drake Schrodt, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, signed his letter of his intent to play baseball at Kankakee Community College on Friday.
“It feels pretty good,” Schrodt said. “It’s coming up fast. I never thought this day would come this quick.”
Drake Schrodt will not be the first member of his family to play for KCC’s baseball program. His older brother, Drew Schrodt, played for the Cavaliers after graduating from PBL in 2014.
“I’m very familiar with the program since my older brother went there, and I hope I can get some playing time there, too,” Drake Schrodt said.
Schrodt said he also considered going to Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
“I really liked that school, but I think KCC’s a better fit for me,” Schrodt said.
Last spring, Schrodt hit .466 with 19 RBIs, 36 stolen bases and 34 runs scored for PBL’s baseball team. During his sophomore season, he hit .329 with 12 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
“I’ll miss PBL," Schrodt said. "PBL’s always going to be in my heart, and I’ll always remember what they’ve done for me.”