MONTICELLO -- Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field athletes qualified for the IHSA Class 2A state meet.
Brett Giese qualified for state in the high jump with a third-place jump with a leap of 6-2 in Thursday's Monticello Sectional.
Ryder James finished third with a state-qualifying time of 9:35.52 in the 3,200-meter run.
As a team, PBL finished ninth in the 17-team invite with a score of 20.
T.J. Jones finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.39 seconds while Zac Jayne finished 16th with a time of 11.86 seconds.
Luke Cowan finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 120-4 while Jake Rich finished 14th with a throw of 108-0.
Chase Elson finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.07 seconds.
Luke Cowan finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43-0 1/2 while Jake Rich finished 10th with a throw of 40-7.
Alec St. Julien finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.88 while Liam McMullin placed 22nd with a time of 2:20.52.
Mason Medlock finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19-9 3/4 while T.J. Jones finished 13th with a jump of 17-9 1/2.
T.J. Jones, Chase Elson, Alec St. Julien and Jordan Giese finished eighth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:38.16.
Jesse Barfield, Keagan Busboom, Daniel Busby and Nik Schnabel finished ninth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:26.59.
Elson finished 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.71 seconds while Curtis Phillips finished 13th with a time of 18.04 seconds.
James finished 11th with a time of 4:51.53 in the 1,600-meter run while Daniel Busby finished 17th with a time of 5:02.25.
Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels and Garrett Sanders finished 13th in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.98 seconds. Smith, Rodriguez, Daniels and Sanders also finished 13th in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:41.76.
Cameron Grohler tied for 15th in the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Connor Beland finished 19th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.58 seconds.
Jesse Barfield finished 21st in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.58 seconds.
Nik Schnabel finished 25th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:30.37.
IHSA Class 2A
MONTICELLO SECTIONAL
Team scores
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 91.5; 2. Champaign Central, 71; 3. Monticello, 67; 4. Decatur MacArthur, 54; 5. Rantoul, 48; 6. Tolono Unity, 43; 7. Urbana, 42; 8. Mattoon, 20.5; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 20; 10. Mount Zion, 20; 11. Paris, 18; 12. Olney Richland County, 18; 13. Effingham, 15; 14. Taylorville, 15; 15. Charleston, 12; 16. Clinton, 2; 17. Eisenhower, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Kyle Burgoni (Unity) 11.01*; 2. Reece Jacobson (Central) 11.29*; 3. David Martin (Unity) 11.3; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 11.39; 5. Grant Brown (M-S) 11.39.
PBL results -- 16. Zac Jayne, 11.86.
200-meter dash
1. Jeremiah Hamilton (Urbana) 22.15*; 2. Kyle Burgoni (Unity) 23.02*; 3. David Martin (Unity) 23.13; 4. Reece Jacobson (Central) 23.21; 5. Tayon Swift (Rantoul) 23.78.
PBL results -- 19. Connor Beland, 25.58.
400-meter dash
1. Jerry Harper (Rantoul) 49.17*; 2. Clayton Cramsey (Effingham) 51.55*; 3. Carter Walton (Taylorville) 52.24; 4. Madison Carroll (MacArthur) 53.41; 5. Owen Powell (Olney) 54.01.
PBL results -- 21. Jesse Barfield, 59.58.
800-meter run
1. Micha Reed (MacArthur) 1:58.51*; 2. Payton Borich (Urbana) 2:00.76*; 3. Elijah Hall (Rantoul) 2:01.07; 4. Josiah Ratts (Monticello) 2:01.56; 5. Josh Hoh (Charleston) 2:02.0.
PBL results -- 8. Alec St. Julien, 2:06.88; 22. Liam McMullin, 2:20.52.
1,600-meter run
1. Mathias Powell (M-S) 4:22.53*; 2. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 4:23.38*; 3. Luke Sokolowski (Monticello) 4:27.65*; 4. Christopher Cherry (Taylorville) 4:33.21; 5. Gavin Kirby (Olney) 4:34.49.
PBL results -- 11. Ryder James, 4:51.53; 17. Daniel Busby, 5:02.25.
3,200-meter run
1. Mathias Powell (M-S) 9:33.09*; 2. Garrett Dixon (Monticello) 9:34.06*; 3. Ryder James (PBL) 9:35.52*; 4. Braden Nicholsen (ORC) 9:43.43*; 5. Morgan Dixon (Monticello) 10:02.93.
PBL results -- 25. Nik Schnabel, 12:30.37.
110-meter hurdles
1. Kia Baumgartner (Central) 15.37*; 2. CJ Shoaf (M-S) 15.5*; 3. Caleb Mullenix (Paris) 15.59; 4. Jack Spence (Monticello) 16.04; 5. Peter Slezak (M-S) 16.2.
PBL results -- 10. Chase Elson, 16.71; 13. Curtis Phillips, 18.04.
300-meter hurdles
1. Kia Baumgartner (Central) 41.05*; 2. Caleb Mullenix (Paris) 42.06*; 3. CJ Shoaf (M-S) 42.2; 4. Peter Slezak (M-S) 42.22; 5. Kolton Knuffman (Monticello) 42.24.
PBL results -- 6. Chase Elson, 43.07.
4x100 relay
1. Monticello, 43.26*; 2 .Rantoul, 43.29*; 3. MacArthur, 43.71; 4. Champaign Central, 43.83; 5. Urbana, 43.85.
PBL results -- 13. Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders, 47.98.
4x200 relay
1. Rantoul, 1:30.18*; 2. Monticello, 1:30.51*; 3. MacArthur, 1:31.05*; 4. Urbana, 1:31.28*; 5. Central, 1:34.01.
PBL results -- 13. Tyler Smith, Maxwell Rodriguez, Landon Daniels, Garrett Sanders, 1:41.76.
4x400 relay
1. Rantoul, 3:25.93*; 2. MacArthur, 3:26.96*; 3. Effingham, 3:31.32; 4. Taylorville, 3:34.36; 5. Mattoon, 3:34.95.
PBL results -- 8. T.J. Jones, Chase Elson, Alec St. Julien, Jordan Giese, 3:38.16.
4x800 relay
1. Urbana, 8:25.1*; 2. Mount Zion, 8:25.73*; 3. Monticello, 8:32.8; 4. Central, 8:33.1; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 8:39.51.
PBL results -- 9. Jesse Barfield, Keagan Busboom, Daniel Busby, Nik Schnabel, 9:26.59.
High jump
1. CJ Shoaf (M-S) 6-2*; 2. A.J. Lawson (MacArthur) 6-2*; 3. Brett Giese (PBL) 6-2*; 4. Levi Williams, 6-0; 5. Jordan Duenas (Olney) 5-10.
Long jump
1. Ben Schultz (Central) 21-4 1/2*; 2. Jack Spence (Monticello) 20-6 3/4*; 3. Omarion Slaw (MacArthur) 20-5; 4. Skylar Bennett (Mount Zion) 20-4 3/4; 5. David Loveless (Clinton) 20-3 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. Mason Medlock, 19-9 3/4; 13. T.J. Jones, 17-9 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Kia Baumgartner (Central) 43-6 1/2*; 2. Ben Schultz (Central) 42-9*; 3. Jeffrey Wells (MacArthur) 42-6 1/2; 4. Jordan Duenas (Olney) 41-3; 5. Sutton Dunn (Olney) 40-9.
Shot put
1. Hunter Hendershot (M-S) 60-7 1/2*; 2. Morrie Mendenhall (M-S) 48-9*; 3. Peyton Smith (Mattoon) 47-7; 4. Caleb Mullenix (Paris) 45-11; 5. Keegan Rhodes (Mattoon) 43-10 1/2.
PBL results -- 6. Luke Cowan, 43-0 1/2; 10. Jake Rich, 40-7.
Discus
1. Hunter Hendershot (M-S) 167-8*; 2. Peyton Smith (Mattoon) 151-8*; 3. Emilio Kabekele (Urbana) 134-8; 4. Costen Campion (M-S) 127-4; 5. Luke Cowan (PBL) 120-4.
PBL results -- 14. Jake Rich, 108-0.
Pole vault
1. Dayton Black (Charleston) 15-4*; 2. Quinn Shannon (Unity) 14-0*; 2. Hunter Hartwig (Mount Zion) 14-0*; 4. Colin Balbach (M-S) 13-6*; 5. Corey Cebulski (M-S) 13-6*; 5. Jed Eaton (Mattoon) 13-6*; 7. Carson Kleparski (Unity) 13-0*.
PBL results -- T15. Cameron Grohler, 10-6.
* -- state qualifier