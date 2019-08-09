FRIDAY, Aug. 23
At Paxton
Senior athlete group picture, 3 p.m.
Volleyball pictures (picture times approximate), 3:05 p.m.
Cheer pictures, 3:45 p.m.
Cheerleaders, cross country, football, golf, volleyball and band eat, 4:30 p.m.
Public eats, 5 p.m.
Cross country pictures, 5-5:15 p.m.
Football pictures, 5:15-6:30 p.m.
Volleyball scrimmage (at high school gym), 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cross country run on track (introduction after), 6:30-6:45 p.m.
Introduction of golf and volleyball, 6:45-6:55 p.m.
Freshman/sophomore football scrimmage (introduction of teams before scrimmage), 6:55-7:15 p.m.
Cheerleader routine (introduction of team before routine), 7:15-7:20 p.m.
PBL Panther Regiment, 7:20-7:30 p.m.
Varsity football scrimmage (introduction of team before scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.