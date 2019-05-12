PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 11-2 Friday over Watseka.
Keagan Busboom led off the first inning with a single and Charlie Pound and Jarred Gronsky each walked to load the bases before Isaac Denault grounded out to send Busboom across home plate. Mason Bruns singled to left field to send Pound and Gronsky across home plate before Bruns scored on the same error to extend PBL's lead to 4-0.
In the second inning, Jarrett Hazelwood walked and Pound singled to right field before Hazelwood scored on a wild pitch. After Jarred Gronsky drew a walk, Denault singled to right field to send Pound and Gronsky across home plate.
Denault stole second and third base before scoring on a passed ball to extend the Panthers' advantage to 8-0.
In the third inning, Alex Plott singled before stealing second base and scoring on a wild pitch. Beau Snider scored on an Evan Donaldson groundout in the fourth inning and Denault doubled to center field before scoring on a passed ball in the sixth inning.
Denault finished the game hitting 2-for-3.
On the mound, Mason Bruns struck out five batters and walked two while allowing one earned run on five hits through five innings pitched. Alex Plott struck out four batters while allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk through two innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 11, Watseka 2
WAT 000 101 0 -- 2 6 2
PBL 441 101 x -- 11 6 2
Watseka pitching -- Walwer, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. McGahan, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB.
PBL hitting -- Mason Bruns, 5 IP, 5 H, ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Alex Plott, 2 IP, H, ER, 4 K, BB.
Watseka hitting -- Paulak 1-4, Berry 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Courville 2-3, RBI. Stevens 2-3.
PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, R. Charlie Pound 1-1, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 2 R, 2 BB. Beau Snider R. Isaac Denault 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Mason Bruns 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Evan Donaldson RBI. Drew Diesburg R. Alex Plott 1-2, R. Jarrett Hazelwood R.