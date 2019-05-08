PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 9-5 Wednesday over Iroquois West.
After scoring a run in the first inning, PBL extended its lead to 5-0 in the second inning by scoring four runs, including a two-RBI double by Keagan Busboom, a one-RBI double by Charlie Pound and an RBI single by Jarred Gronsky.
In the third inning, Drew Diesburg hit an RBI double and scored on a passed ball. After Landon Wilson singled and Ashton Pope doubled, Wilson crossed home plate on a Keagan Busboom ground ball.
Busboom hit a two-out single in the fifth inning before stealing second and third base and scoring on an error.
On the mound, Keagan Busboom allowed five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings. Charlie Pound allowed no runs on no hits and three walks with three strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 9, Iroquois West 5
IW 001 004 0 -- 5 5 4
PBL 143 010 x -- 9 12 3
Iroquois West pitching -- Tilstra, 3.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, K, BB. Kimmel, 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB.
PBL pitching -- Keagan Busboom, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Charlie Pound, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 BB.
Iroquois West hitting -- Meyer 2-4, 2B, R. Pankey 1-2, 2B, R. Fowler 1-3, R. Frank 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R.
PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Charlie Pound 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, RBI. Isaac Denault 2-3. Jacob Gronsky 1-4, R. Drew Diesburg 1-2, 2B, R. Landon Wilson 2-3, 2 R. Ashton Pope 1-2, 2B, R.