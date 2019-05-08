PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 7-3 Tuesday over Clifton Central.
Mason Bruns hit a leadoff single in the second inning before scoring on a wild pitch.
Keagan Busboom and Charlie Pound each singled in the third inning before scoring a run in the third inning. Jacob Gronsky then singled to drive in a run.
Landon Wilson hit a one-out single in the fourth inning before scoring a run.
In the fifth inning, PBL scored two runs as Isaac Denault doubled before his courtesy runner, Jarrett Hazelwood, scored on an error. Drew Diesburg then doubled to send Jacob Gronsky home.
On the mound, Jarred Gronsky allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings. Alex Plott allowed no runs on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts through four innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 7, Clifton Central 3
CC 012 000 0 -- 3 6 2
PBL 013 120 x -- 7 9 0
Clifton Central pitching -- Paraday, 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 6 K, BB. Turner, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB.
PBL pitching -- Jarred Gronsky, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Alex Plott, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K, BB.
Clifton Central hitting -- Hess 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Kohler 1-4, 2B, RBI. McKee 1-3. Bailey 1-3. Griffith 2-3. Paraday R.
PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-4, R. Charlie Pound 2-3, R. Isaac Denault 1-3, 2B, RBI. Mason Bruns 2-3, 2 R. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, RBI, R. Drew Diesburg 1-3, 2B, RBI. Landon Wilson 1-2, R. Jarrett Hazelwood R.