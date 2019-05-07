PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 10-3 Monday over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Mason Bruns and Isaac Denault each hit 2-for-3 while Drew Diesburg went 2-for-4 for PBL.
The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI double by Denault.
In the second inning, Mason Bruns sent two runs home with a line-drive base hit to left field and Jacob Gronsky hit an RBI single as part of a four-run spurt by PBL.
Bruns scored on an error in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, the Panthers scored two runs, including an RBI single by Denault.
On the mound for PBL, Ashton Pope allowed two unearned runs on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts through four inning. Mason Bruns allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 10, GCMS 3
GCMS 011 001 0 -- 3 3 2
PBL 340 102 x -- 10 10 2
GCMS pitching -- Engel, 5 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Minion, IP, 2 H, ER, K, BB.
PBL pitching -- Ashton Pope, 4 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Mason Bruns, 3 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, 2 BB.
GCMS hitting -- Kallal R, 3 BB. Kutemeier 1-4, 2B. Engel R. Taylor 1-2, 2B, RBI. Recker 1-2, R.
PBL hitting -- Charlie Pound 2 R, 2 BB. Jarred Gronsky 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Mason Bruns 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Isaac Denault 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, RBI. Drew Diesburg 2-4. Landon Wilson RBI. Alex Plott R. Ashton Pope 1-2, R.