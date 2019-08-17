PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball “A” team lost 18-4 to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.

Bailey Luebchow hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Aubrey Busboom scored two runs.

In the “B” game, PBL lost 11-8 as Addy Lavender provided the Panthers’ lone hit and scored a run while Taylor Daniels scored two runs and Tanner Graham and Charley Ulrich each had an RBI.

“A” game

Mahomet-Seymour 18, PBL 4

MS    416   52   — 18  15  0

PBL    201   01   —  4    4   6

PBL pitching — Wright; Swan, Badgley (5).

PBL hitting — Jordyn Goss 0-2, R, BB. Aubrey Busboom 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB, SB. Brooke Kleinert 1-2, R, RBI, 3B, BB. Bailey Luebchow 2-2, 3 RBIs, BB. Charley Ulrich 0-1, HBP.

“B” game

Mahomet-Seymour 11, PBL 8

MS    560   — 11  7   1

PBL    701   —  8   1   1

PBL pitching — Poplett; Badgley.

PBL hitting — Tanner Graham 0-3, R, RBI, SB. Taryn Rock 0-2, R, BB, 2 SB. Sydney Pickens 0-0, R, BB, HBP, SB. Kaia Krumwiede 0-0, 2 BB, SB. Ally Wright 0-0, R, 2 BB. Addy Lavender 1-2, R. Taylor Daniels 0-1, 2 R, BB, SB. Charley Ulrich 0-1, R, RBI, HBP. Kendyl Badgley 0-1, BB.