PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball “A” team lost 18-4 to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.
Bailey Luebchow hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Aubrey Busboom scored two runs.
In the “B” game, PBL lost 11-8 as Addy Lavender provided the Panthers’ lone hit and scored a run while Taylor Daniels scored two runs and Tanner Graham and Charley Ulrich each had an RBI.
“A” game
Mahomet-Seymour 18, PBL 4
MS 416 52 — 18 15 0
PBL 201 01 — 4 4 6
PBL pitching — Wright; Swan, Badgley (5).
PBL hitting — Jordyn Goss 0-2, R, BB. Aubrey Busboom 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB, SB. Brooke Kleinert 1-2, R, RBI, 3B, BB. Bailey Luebchow 2-2, 3 RBIs, BB. Charley Ulrich 0-1, HBP.
“B” game
Mahomet-Seymour 11, PBL 8
MS 560 — 11 7 1
PBL 701 — 8 1 1
PBL pitching — Poplett; Badgley.
PBL hitting — Tanner Graham 0-3, R, RBI, SB. Taryn Rock 0-2, R, BB, 2 SB. Sydney Pickens 0-0, R, BB, HBP, SB. Kaia Krumwiede 0-0, 2 BB, SB. Ally Wright 0-0, R, 2 BB. Addy Lavender 1-2, R. Taylor Daniels 0-1, 2 R, BB, SB. Charley Ulrich 0-1, R, RBI, HBP. Kendyl Badgley 0-1, BB.