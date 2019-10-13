NOTE: State qualifiers and results were submitted by the meet host and are unofficial until verified by the IESA office.
PAXTON -- For the first time since 2010, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team will be running in the IESA state meet.
The Panthers finished third in Saturday's IESA Class 2A Paxton Regional with a score of 97, behind fellow state qualifiers St. Joseph (22) and Beecher (76).
Mackenzie Swan finished eighth with a time of 15:53.32 while Sydney Pickens finished 19th with a time of 14:30.5 and Josephine Royer placed 20th with a time of 14:35.38. Jordyn Goss finished 22nd with a time of 14:44 while Tanner Graham placed 30th with a time of 15:01.94, Jordan Davis finished 49th with a time of 16:00.02 and Regan Cardenas placed 51st with a time of 16:04.94.
Nicolas Varon also earned a trip to the state meet on the boys' side. He finished 13th with a time of 12:47.57 at Saturday's sectional meet.
As a team, the PBL boys finished fifth with a score of 121.
Landen Barfield finished 20th with a time of 12:59.11, followed by Isaiah Busby (23rd, 13:10.98), Nicholas Henderson (30th, 13:38.08), Xander Campbell (35th, 13:51.4), Landyn Buhrmaster (46th, 14:11.74) and Mason Purvis (59th, 15:01.57).
IESA Class 2A
PAXTON REGIONAL
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 22; 2. Beecher, 76; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 97; 4. Peotone, 140; 5. Pontiac, 141; 6. Heyworth, 143; 7. Clifton J.L. Nash, 159; 8. Downs Tri-Valley, 164; 9. Herscher, 204; 10. Iroquois West, 261.
Top individuals
1. Savannah Franzen (STJ) 13:06.49; 2. Helene Jones (STJ) 13:13.74; 3. Jaden Lucas (PON) 13:24.5; 4. Chloe Burkhalter (STJ) 13:26.42; 5. Aaralyn Martinez (BEE) 13:34.61; 6. Madison Clampitt (STJ) 13:43.63; 7. Katelyn Borshnack (HER) 13:44.64; 8. Mackenzie Swan (PBL) 13:53.32; 9. Jaci Kellenberger (STJ) 14:11.53; 10. Audrey Falaney (BEE) 14:19.81.
PBL results -- 19. Sydney Pickens, 14:30.5; 20. Josephine Royer, 14:35.38; 22. Jordyn Goss, 14:44; 30. Tanner Graham, 15:01.94; 49. Jordan Davis, 16:00.02; 51. Regan Cardenas, 16:04.94.
BOYS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 24; 2. Pontiac, 72; 3. Herscher, 84; 4. Heyworth, 90; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 121; 6. Beecher, 132; 7. Downs Tri-Valley, 159; 8. Bradley, 286; 9. Peotone, 286; 10. Bismarck-Henning, 308; 11. Clifton J.L. Nash, 308; 12. Manteno, 322; 13. Clinton, 333.
Top individuals
1. Carson Maroon (STJ) 11:38.23; 2. Aidan Lee (PON) 11:38.64; 3. Spencer Wilson (STJ) 11:57.1; 4. Kendrick Johnson (STJ) 11:57.71; 5. Ethan Rapacz (BEE) 12:00.3; 6. Holden Brazelton (STJ) 12:09.47; 7. Andrew Cotter (HER) 12:14.52; 8. Alex Maas (HEY) 12:16.59; 9. Camden Fenton (PON) 12:21.91; 10. Rowan Musselman (STJ) 12:34.25.
PBL results -- 13. Nicolas Varon, 12:47.57; 20. Landen Barfield, 12:59.11; 23. Isaiah Busby, 13:10.98; 30. Nicholas Henderson, 13:38.08; 35. Xander Campbell, 13:51.4; 46. Landyn Buhrmaster, 14:11.74; 59. Mason Purvis, 15:01.57.