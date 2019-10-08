PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished fourth in the girls' seventh-/eighth-grade race with a score of 85 in Tuesday's home invite.
Mackenzie Swan finished 11th with a time of 13:47.92, followed by Sydney Pickens (13th, 14:02.11), Jordyn Goss (19th, 14:10.38), Tanner Graham (28th, 14:45.25), Josephine Royer (46th, 15:49.86), Bren Henry (83rd, 18:43.77), Taylor Daniels (84th, 18:47.18), Sam Hewerdine (85th, 18:52.69) and Elizabeth Megson (88th, 20:03.63).
The PBL seventh-/eighth-grade boys finished eighth with a score of 179.
Nicholas Varon finished 13th with a time of 12:37.43, followed by Isaiah Busby (21st, 12:46.26), Xander Campbell (48th, 13:48.14), Nick Henderson (51st, 13:52.42), Landyn Buhrmaster (58th, 13:58.38) and A.J. Anderson (97th, 16:28.46).
In the girls' fifth-/sixth-grade race, PBL finished sixth with a score of 136.
Jordan Davis finished 20th with a time of of 15:55.2, followed by Joie Gallagher (40th, 17:45.14), Nicole York (45th, 19:40.87), Eriel Eichner (46th, 19:43.15), Lily Beckman (51st, 20:55.35), Lily Young (54th, 21:22.51) and Rebecca Shook (58th, 22:38.09).
In the fifth-/sixth-grade boys' race, Zane Latimer finished 37th with a time of 16:43.83 while Brendon Whitaker placed 47th with a time of 19:10.19.
JUNIOR HIGH
At Paxton
7th-, 8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Manhattan, 44; 2. Heyworth, 66; 3. Heritage, 106; 4. Moulton, 111; 5. Urbana University, 150; 6. Knights, 154; 7. Tri-Valley, 158; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 179; 9. Monticello, 245; 10. North Ridge, 261; 11. Peotone, 269; 12. Clifton J.L. Nash, 319.
Top individuals
1. Alex Maas (HEY) 12:08.25; 2. Nolan Spangler (NR) 12:11.69; 3. Aaron Kozlowicz (MAN) 12:15.94; 4. Sean Urbanciz (MAN) 12:18.31; 5. Lukas Carey (HER) 12:20.78; 6. Walter Kraatz (URB) 12:24.49; 7. Jack Larson (KNI) 12:25.56; 8. Spencer Thompson (MAN) 12:26.72; 9. Aidan Ashbrook (HER) 12:29.72; 10. Aven Johnsen (HEY) 12:32.08.
PBL results -- 13. Nicholas Varon, 12:37.43; 21. Isaiah Busby, 12:46.26; 48. Xander Campbell, 13:48.14; 51. Nick Henderson, 13:52.42; 58. Landyn Buhrmaster, 13:58.38; 97. A.J. Anderson, 16:28.46.
7th-, 8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Manhattan, 43; 2. Moulton, 59; 3. Monticello, 72; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 85; 5. Heyworth, 121; 6. Urbana University, 131; 7. Knights, 201.
Top individuals
1. Kiersten White (MAN) 12:27.21; 2. Morgan Sallese (MAN) 12:53.6; 3. Aleigha Garrison (JUDAH) 13:18.03; 4. Caroline White (MOUL) 13:28.13; 5. Lillian Montgomery (HER) 13:28.71; 6. Andrea Li (URB) 13:30.99; 7. Chloe Miller (MAN) 13:32.94; 8. Anna Tynan (MOUL) 13:47.08; 9. Danielle Strunk (HEY) 13:47.32; 10. Elleannah Hedgecock (RA) 13:47.54.
PBL results -- 11. Mackenzie Swan, 13:47.92; 13. Sydney Pickens, 14:02.11; 19. Jordyn Goss, 14:10.38; 28. Tanner Graham, 14:45.25; 46. Josephine Royer, 15:49.86; 83. Bren Henry, 18:43.77; 84. Taylor Daniels, 18:47.18; 85. Sam Hewerdine, 18:52.69; 88. Elizabeth Megson, 20:03.63.
5th-, 6th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Oakland, 47; 2. Tri-Valley, 57; 3. Moulton, 66; 4. Heritage, 75; 5. Next Generation, 81.
Top individuals
1. Warren Weekly (MOUL) 12:41.23; 2. Bhoj Ramattan (KNI) 12:44.28; 3. Thomas Harris (TV) 13:01.16; 4. Will Nohren (MOUL) 13:23.73; 5. Jase Petty (OAK) 13:29.71; 6. Jordan Dowden (OAK) 13:50.61; 7. Quentin Murawski (NEXT) 14:00.73; 8. Nate Davis (KNI) 14:06.03; 9. Eli Roberts (TV) 14:06.29; 10. Anthony Happ (HER) 14:08.69.
PBL results -- 37. Zane Latimer, 16:43.83; 47. Brendon Whitaker, 19:10.19.
5th-, 6th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Monticello, 45; 2. Clifton J.L. Nash, 58; 3. Moulton, 69; 4. Tri-Valley, 88; 5. Knights, 96; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 136.
Top individuals
1. Tessa Bowers (MOUL) 14:03.57; 2. Reesey Lebeane (BH) 14:28.74; 3. Aylah Logan (MOUL) 14:37.85; 4. Celeste Richards (PEO) 14:40.32; 5. Olivia Pena (PEO) 14:42.51; 6. Katelyn Schultz (NASH) 14:52.57; 7. Lily Tucek (Tri-Point) 14:52.89; 8. Zaynab Rahman (KNI) 14:55.17; 9. Shelby Smith (MON) 14:58.93; 10. Pyper Burton (MON) 15:03.6.
PBL results -- 20. Jordan Davis, 15:55.2; 40. Joie Gallagher, 17:45.14; 45. Nicole York, 19:40.87; 46. Eriel Eichner, 19:43.15; 51. Lily Beckman, 20:55.35; 54. Lily Young, 21:22.51; 58. Rebecca Shook, 22:38.09.