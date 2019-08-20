TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-1 in its first game of the year on Monday.
Noah Steiner hit 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored for the Panthers.
On the mound, Steiner allowed no runs on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts through two innings.
Connor Vaughn allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through one innings, Lucas Krumwiede allowed three runs -- two earned -- on one hit and three walks through two innings and Jake Swan allowed four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and two walks with one strikeout through one inning.
Tolono Unity 10, PBL 1
PBL 000 100 0 -- 1 2 5
UNITY 003 214 x -- 10 9 3
PBL pitching -- Noah Steiner, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, 2 BB. Connor Vaughn, IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 K, BB. Lucas Krumwiede, 2 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Jake Swan, IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, K, 2 BB.
Unity pitching -- Suding, 4.1 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Bartlett, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. Hoggard, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.
PBL hitting -- Noah Steiner 2-2, 3B, R.
EXHIBITION GAME
Unity 11, PBL 0
PBL 000 -- 0 0 7
UNITY 83x -- 11 2 1
PBL pitching -- Connor Murphy, IP, 2 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 2 K, BB. Tyler Cole, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, 5 BB. Eli Donaldson, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.