PAXTON -- On the boys' side, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished third with a score of 67.
Nicholas Varon finished eighth with a time of 13:12 while Isaiah Busby finished 10th with a time of 13:23.
Nick Henderson finished 26th with a time of 14:32, followed by Landyn Buhrmaster (29th, 15:16), Mason Purvis (38th, 16:38), Zane Latimer (50th, 17:46), A.J. Andersen (61st, 19:15) and Brendon Whitaker (62nd, 19:46).
On the girls' side, PBL finished sixth with a time of 136.
Josephine Royer finished 15th with a time of 15:57, followed by Regan Cardenas (40th, 18:59;), Joie Gallagher (45th, 20:19), Emmalee Harding (46th, 20:20), Elizabeth Megson (53rd, 21:07), Sam Hewerdine (56th, 21:26), Nicole York (57th, 21:27), Lily Beckman (59th, 21:44), Lily Young (68th, 26:22) and Eriel Eichner (69th, 26:29).
JUNIOR HIGH
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 15; 2. Tri-Valley, 54; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 67.
Top individuals
1. Carson Maroon (STJ) 11:59; 2. Spencer Wilson (STJ) 12:30; 3. Zach Harper (STJ) 12:45; 4. Rowan Musselman (STJ) 12:54; 5. Jack Fisher (STJ) 12:57; 6. Henry Masters (TV) 13:07; 7. Isiah Mock (STJ) 13:08; 8. Nicholas Varon (PBL) 13:12; 9. Kyler Zook (TV) 13:18; 10. Isaiah Busby (PBL) 13:23.
PBL results -- 26. Nick Henderson, 14:32; 29. Landyn Buhrmaster, 15:16; 38. Mason Purvis, 16:38; 50. Zane Latimer, 17:46; 61. A.J. Andersen, 19:15; 62. Brendon Whitaker, 19:46.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 18; 2. Pontiac, 80; 3. Clifton J.L. Nash, 84; 4. Champaign Holy Cross, 87; 5. Heritage, 114; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 136.
Top individuals
1. Savanna Franzen (STJ) 13:34; 2. Helene Jones (STJ) 13:58; 3. Chloe Burkhalter (STJ) 14:21; 4. Lillian Montgomery (HER) 14:28; 5. Elleannah Hedgecock (Rossville-Alvin) 14:34; 6. Macie Russell (Jamaica) 14:37; 7. Madison Clampitt (STJ) 14:40; 8. Jaden Lucas (PON) 14:41; 9. Maya Chahine (STJ) 15:06; 10. Marley Green (Nash) 15:32.
PBL results -- 15. Josephine Royer, 15:57; 40. Regan Cardenas, 18:59; 45. Joie Gallagher, 20:19; 46. Emmalee Harding, 20:20; 53. Elizabeth Megson, 21:07; 56. Sam Hewerdine, 21:26; 57. Nicole York, 21:27; 59. Lily Beckman, 21:44; 68. Lily Young, 26:22; 69. Eriel Eichner, 26:29.