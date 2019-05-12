PAXTON -- Aaron Kavajecz and Kendall Swanson each qualified for the IESA Class AA state meet in the eighth-grade boys' shot put.
Kavajecz earned his spot at state with a first-place throw of 41-8 in Saturday's IESA Class AA Paxton Sectional while Swanson finished third with a throw of 41-1.
Trixie Johnson qualified for state in the eighth-grade girls' 800-meter run. She finished first with a time of 2:32.7.
Kayden Snelling finished second in the eighth-grade boys' discus with a throw of 127-6 while Swanson placed third with a throw of 124-2. Snelling and Swanson each qualified for state in the discus as a result.
Bailey Luebchow also qualified for state in the seventh-grade girls' pole vault with a second-place vault of 7-0.
Robert Boyd finished second in the seventh-grade boys' 200-meter dash with a time of 26.01 seconds, also qualifying for the state meet in the process.
Along with Kimarion Austin, Jami Lee and Trey Spenard, Boyd also qualified for state in the 4x100 relay with a second-place time of 51.66 seconds.
The aforementioned athletes will compete in the state meet on May 17-18 at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.
As a team, the PBL seventh-grade boys finished fifth with a score of 38. The PBL eighth-grade boys finished sixth with a score of 40.
The eighth-grade girls team tied for fifth with a time of 38. The seventh-grade girls team finished sixth with a score of 25.
Trixie Johnson finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.72 while Kailyn Maynard placed 12th with a time of 1:18.56.
Emily Robidoux finished second in the eighth-grade girls' shot put with a throw of 28-0 while Jazmyn Kurland placed 19th with a throw of 20-2 1/2.
Robidoux also finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 74-1 while Jazmyn Kurland finished 17th with a throw of 50-1.
Ava King finished second in the seventh-grade girls' long jump with a leap of 13-3 while Jordyn Goss finished sixth with a jump of 12-9 1/4.
Robert Boyd finished second in the seventh-grade boys' long jump with a leap of 16-7 1/4 while Kimarion Austin finished 10th with a jump of 13-11.
Isaiah Busby finished second in the seventh-grade boys' pole vault with a height of 6-9.
Dalton Jones finished third in the eighth-grade boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 59.36 seconds while Tyson Franckey finished 20th with a time of 1:27.5.
Kate Wilson finished third in the eighth-grade girls' pole vault with a height of 6-6.
Brooke Kleinert finished fourth in the seventh-grade girls' shot put with a throw of 22-4 1/4. She also finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 57-8.
Aiden Johnson finished fourth in the eighth-grade boys' high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Trixie Johnson finished fifth in the eighth-grade girls' long jump with a leap of 13-9 3/4 while Averi Garrett placed 16th with a jump of 11-8.
Landen Barfield finished fifth in the seventh-grade boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.3 while Nick Henderson finished 10th with a time of 2:45.85.
Tyler Wiegel finished fifth in the seventh-grade boys' shot put with a throw of 29-7 1/2 while Lane Robidoux finished 18th with a throw of 20-5 1/2. Wiegel also finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 82-2 while Robidoux finished 18th with a throw of 54-11.
The PBL seventh-grade girls' 4x400 relay team (Brooke Kleinert, Ellie Paul, Josephine Royer and Jordyn Goss) finished fifth with a time of 5:05.19.
Morgan Uden finished sixth in the eighth-grade girls' 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:15.19 while Alexis Putnam placed 10th with a time of 6:28.87.
Bren Henry finished sixth in the seventh-grade girls' high jump with a leap of 4-1.
The PBL seventh-grade girls' 4x100 relay team (Taylor Daniels, Jordyn Goss, Ava King and Brooke Kleinert) finished sixth with a time of 59.81 seconds.
Morgan Uden finished eighth in the eighth-grade girls' 800-meter run with a time of 2:54.62.
Nicholas Varon finished eighth in the seventh-grade boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.51 while Xander Campbell finished 12th with a time of 1:13.67.
David King finished tied for eighth in the eighth-grade boys' long jump with a leap of 15-10.
Mackenzie Swan finished ninth in the seventh-grade girls' 800-meter run with a time of 2:52.45 while Sydney Pickens finished 11th with a time of 2:55.36.
Swan also finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:27.84 while Pickens finished 11th with a time of 6:37.92.
Sam Bice finished ninth in the eighth-grade boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.47 while Brady Young finished 17th with a time of 2:57.36.
Averi Garrett finished 13th in the eighth-grade girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 31.85 seconds.
Ethan Donaldson finished 13th in the eighth-grade boys' 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.84 seconds.
Ava King finished 14th in the seventh-grade girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 31.59 seconds and Taylor Daniels finished 19th with a time of 32.4 seconds.
Grace McCoy finished 15th in the seventh-grade girls' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:20.45 while Tanner Graham placed 18th with a time of 1:23.1.
Bryar Cosgrove finished 15th in the seventh-grade boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 14.63 seconds.
Zoey Minick finished 21st in the seventh-grade girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 16.12 seconds.
IESA Class AA
PAXTON SECTIONAL
7th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Tolono Unity, 99; 2. Champaign Jefferson, 70; 3. St. Joseph, 62; 4. Urbana, 50; 5. Champaign Franklin, 32; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 25; 7. Iroquois West, 22; 8. Danville North Ridge, 20; 9. Champaign Edison, 19; 10. Danville Oakwood, 18; 11. Rantoul Eater, 10; 12. Clifton Nash, 3; 13. Westville, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Kelecia Mangue (Franklin) 13.33*; 2. Jamira Faust (Urbana) 13.75; 3. Tazzariah Wesley-Johnson (Jefferson) 13.76; 4. Ominee Redding-Barefield (Edison) 13.86; 5. Keiana Clark-Lewis (Eater) 14.0.
State-qualifying preliminary results -- Tazzariah Wesley-Johnson (Jefferson) 13.52.
PBL preliminary results -- 21. Zoey Minick, 16.12.
200-meter dash
1. Kelecia Mangue (Franklin) 28.21*; 2. Lia Patterson (St. Joseph) 28.38*; 3. Jamira Faust (Urbana) 28.95; 4. Keiana Clark-Lewis (Eater) 29.76; 5. Shi'Anne Harris (Urbana) 29.93.
PBL results -- 14. Ava King, 31.59; 19. Taylor Daniels, 32.4
400-meter dash
1. Brooklynn Sweiker (Jefferson) 1:04.74*; 2. Sophia Adams (Franklin) 1:06.04; 3. Ashlyn Denney (Unity) 1:07.64; 4. Katelyn Moore (Unity) 1:09.61; 5. Syniyah Quenga (Urbana) 1:14.4.
PBL results -- 15. Grace McCoy, 1:20.45; 18. Tanner Graham, 1:23.1.
800-meter run
1. Gabriella Moreman (North Ridge) 2:34.38*; 2. Brooklynn Sweiker (Jefferson) 2:36.8; 3. Helene Jones (St. Joseph) 2:39.08; 4. Jaylee Elsts (Edison) 2:40.32; 5. Ella Doty (Jefferson) 2:41.3.
PBL results -- 9. Mackenzie Swan, 2:52.45; 11. Sydney Pickens, 2:55.36.
1,600-meter run
1. Gabriella Moreman (North Ridge) 5:33.84*; 2. Raegen Stringer (Unity) 5:36.28*; 3. Erica Woodard (Unity) 5:36.73*; 4. Helene Jones (St. Joseph) 5:52.36; 5. Savanna Franzen (St. Joseph) 6:01.98.
PBL results -- 9. Mackenzie Swan, 6:27.84; 11. Sydney Pickens, 6:37.92.
100-meter hurdles
1. Briana Ritchie (Unity) 16.89*; 2. Vivien Griffin (Iroquois West) 18.51; 3. Jessie Tipsword (Unity) 19.31; 4. Ella Rhodes (Iroquois West) 19.55; 5. Dajea Williams (Edison) 19.71.
4x100 relay
1. Urbana, 54.6*; 2. Champaign Jefferson, 55.39*; 3. Champaign Edison, 57.05; 4. Rantoul Eater, 58.14; 5. Danville Oakwood, 59.52.
PBL results -- 6. Taylor Daniels, Jordyn Goss, Ava King, Brooke Kleinert, 59.81.
4x200 relay
1. Tolono Unity, 1:59.87; 2. St. Joseph, 2:04.06; 3. Champaign Jefferson, 2:06.44; 4. Urbana, 2:08.93; 5. Champaign Edison, 2:09.06.
4x400 relay
1. Champaign Jefferson, 4:33.6*; 2. Unity, 4:34.67*; 3. Urbana, 4:49.24; 4. St. Joseph, 4:52.81; 5. PBL (Brooke Kleinert, Ellie Paul, Josephine Royer, Jordyn Goss), 5:05.19.
High jump
1. Katelyn Moore (Unity) 4-9*; 2. Reagan Little (Unity) 4-7*; 3. Macy Reed (St. Joseph) 4-7*; 4. Layden Yelka (OAK) 4-3; 5. Xavia Kennedy (Franklin) 4-1.
PBL results -- 6. Bren Henry, 4-1.
Long jump
1. Vivien Griffin (Iroquois West) 13-10; 2. Ava King (PBL) 13-3; 3. Jordyn Cunningham (OAK) 13-1; 4. Nikita Taylor (OAK) 13-1; 5. Syniyah Quenga (Urbana) 12-10 1/2.
PBL results -- 6. Jordyn Goss, 12-9 1/4.
Shot put
1. Tamara Harden (Jefferson) 26-11 3/4; 2. Alexis Ritchie (Unity) 25-9; 3. Madison Stevens (St. Joseph) 22-10 1/2; 4. Brooke Kleinert (PBL) 22-4 1/4; 5. Myah Martinez (Nash) 20-8 1/2.
Discus
1. Tamara Harden (Jefferson) 73-2; 2. Rachel Divan (St. Joseph) 72-11; 3. Hana Cross (Urbana) 70-2; 4. Madison Stevens (St. Joseph) 63-10; 5. Morgan Perez (Urbana) 63-9.
PBL results -- 7. Brooke Kleinert, 57-8.
Pole vault
1. Caelyn Kleparski (Unity) 8-6*; 2. Bailey Luebchow (PBL) 7-0*; 3. Payton Carter (St. Joseph) 7-0*; 4. Ruby Tarr (Unity) 6-6.
8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Tolono Unity, 104; 2. Champaign Jefferson, 49; 3. Urbana, 47; 4. St. Joseph, 39; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 38; 5. Champaign Franklin, 38; 7. Rantoul Eater, 27; 8. Clifton Nash, 24; 9. Danville North Ridge, 22; 10. Hoopeston Area, 14; 11. Iroquois West, 12; 12. Champaign Edison, 8; 13. Westville, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Braelyn Alexander (Franklin) 13.37; 2. Rickyah Lane (North Ridge) 13.59; 3. Brielle Crose (Hoopeston Area) 13.79; 4. Skiy Marxmiller (Urbana) 14.09; 5. Lauren Miller (Unity) 14.3.
200-meter dash
1. Kayla Nelson (Unity) 28.03; 2. Lauren Miller (Unity) 28.12; 3. Elena Poulosky (Urbana) 28.72; 4. Aniyah Emery (Eater) 28.8; 5. Brielle Crose (Hoopeston Area) 28.82.
PBL results -- 13. Averi Garrett, 31.85.
400-meter dash
1. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 1:05.72; 2. Erinne Johnson (Unity) 1:09.69; 3. Anna Clark (Unity) 1:09.75; 4. Samantha Hartke (Iroquois West) 1:11.56; 5. Emily Vega (Nash) 1:13.91.
PBL results -- 12. Kailyn Maynard, 1:18.36.
800-meter run
1. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 2:32.7*; 2. Audrey Remole (Unity) 2:33.32*; 3. Kyla Canales (Edison) 2:38.86; 4. Kaitlyn Cahalan (Eater) 2:46.3; 5. Samantha Hartke (Iroquois West) 2:46.63.
PBL results -- 8. Morgan Uden, 2:54.62.
1,600-meter run
1. Camryn Reedy (Unity) 5:51.18; 2. Olivia Shike (Unity) 5:59.82; 3. Samantha Hartke (Iroquois West) 6:01.52; 4. Madison Marquie (Nash) 6:04.58; 5. Kaitlyn Cahalan (Eater) 6:09.06.
PBL results -- 6. Morgan Uden, 6:15.19; 10. Alexis Putnam, 6:28.87.
100-meter hurdles
1. Brianna Dixson (Urbana) 16.7*; 2. Natalie Prairie (Nash) 16.94*; 3. Brielle Crose (Hoopeston Area) 17.42; 4. Kaytlyn Baker (St. Joseph) 17.54; 5. Aniyah Emery (Eater) 18.14.
4x100 relay
1. Champaign Franklin, 54.11*; 2. Urbana, 55.04; 3. North Ridge, 55.42; 4. Rantoul Eater, 55.87; 5. Champaign Jefferson, 56.86.
4x200 relay
1. Unity, 1:53.97*; 2. Champaign Jefferson, 1:59.79; 3. Clifton Nash, 2:05.16; 4. Urbana, 2:08.37; 5. Champaign Edison, 2:11.34.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph, 4:26.47*; 2. Unity, 4:31.58*; 3. Champaign Jefferson, 4:32.7; 4. Urbana, 4:48.03; 5. Champaign Franklin, 5:02.14.
High jump
1. Brianna Dixson (Urbana) 4-9*; 2. Audrey Remole (Unity) 4-7; 3. Braelyn Alexander (Franklin) 4-5.
Long jump
1. Braelyn Alexander (Franklin) 16-0 3/4*; 2. Rickyah Lane (North Ridge) 15-4*; 3. Shayne Immke (St. Joseph) 14-7 1/4; 4. Kayla Nelson (Unity) 14-4; 5. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 13-9 3/4.
PBL results -- 16. Averi Garrett, 11-8.
Shot put
1. Nevaeh Essien (Jefferson) 30-1*; 2. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 28-0; 3. Alyssa Acton (St. Joseph) 27-8; 4. Maggie Ward (St. Joseph) 26-8 1/2; 5. Alana Pourroy (Nash) 25-11.
PBL results -- 19. Jazmyn Kurland, 20-2 1/2.
Discus
1. Emily Curtis (Eater) 84-8; 2. Nevaeh Essien (Jefferson) 83-5; 3. Maggie Ward (St. Joseph) 78-6; 4. Bethany Wyss (Jefferson) 77-6; 5. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 74-1.
PBL results -- 17. Jazmyn Kurland, 50-1.
Pole vault
1. Brooke Gardner (Jefferson) 9-6*; 2. Madelynn Swisher (Unity) 7-6*; 3. Kate Wilson (PBL) 6-6.
7th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Danville North Ridge, 75; 2. Tolono Unity, 74; 3. Urbana, 71; 4. St. Joseph, 48; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 38; 6. Champaign Jefferson, 27; 7. Iroquois West, 21; 8. Champaign Franklin, 11; 8. Hoopeston Area, 11; 10. Danville Oakwood, 7; 11. Champaign Edison, 6; 12. Westville, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Terrell King (Urbana) 12.33*; 2. Cedric Sabin (Urbana) 12.9; 3. Daquan Wandland (North Ridge) 13.0; 4. Tanner Wells (Unity) 13.1; 5. Plamedie Ibinimion (Jefferson) 13.43.
PBL results -- 15. Bryar Cosgrove, 14.63.
200-meter dash
1. Terrell King (Urbana) 25.39*; 2. Robert Boyd (PBL) 26.01*; 3. Cedric Sabin (Urbana) 26.31; 4. Daquan Wandland (North Ridge) 27.85; 5. Kodiac Pruitt (Jefferson) 28.07.
400-meter dash
1. Micah McGuire (North Ridge) 57.35*; 2. Bryson Denney (Unity) 1:01.19; 3. Todd Rent (Urbana) 1:02.41; 4. Jeremy Wells (Unity) 1:04.83; 5. Damian Alvarado (Iroquois West) 1:05.54.
PBL results -- 8. Nicholas Varon, 1:08.51; 12. Xander Campbell, 1:13.67.
800-meter run
1. Carson Maroon (St. Joseph) 2:22.78*; 2. Taten Ludwig (Jefferson) 2:23.13*; 3. Alex Mowrer (Unity) 2:27; 4. Nolan Spangler (North Ridge) 2:27.46; 5. Landen Barfield (PBL) 2:28.3.
PBL results -- 10. Nick Henderson, 2:45.85.
1,600-meter run
1. Bryson Denney (Unity) 5:16.94; 2. Jack Larson (Franklin) 5:36.96; 3. Alec Harrison (OAK) 5:42.87; 4. Kai Schwartz (Urbana) 5:45.29; 5. Isaac Ruggieri (Unity) 5:46.59.
110-meter hurdles
1. CJ Perzee (IW) 17.7*; 2. Zachery Lorbiecki (Unity) 19.86; 3. Ronald Baker (Edison) 20.3; 4. Ethan McElroy (St. Joseph) 20.53; 5. Dean Clendenen (Iroquois West) 20.67.
4x100 relay
1. Urbana, 51.5*; 2. PBL (Kimarion Austin, Robert Boyd, Jami Lee, Trey Spenard), 51.66*; 3. Champaign Jefferson, 54.42; 4. Danville North Ridge, 54.88; 5. Unity, 55.97.
4x200 relay
1. St. Joseph, 1:48.52*; 2. Danville North Ridge, 1:48.61*; 3. Urbana, 1:58.58; 4. Champaign Jefferson, 1:59.3; 5. Unity, 1:59.53.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:17.34. 2. Tolono Unity, 4:21.06; 3. Danville North Ridge, 4:23.81; 4. Champaign Jefferson, 4:26.6; 5. Iroquois West, 4:50.61.
Long jump
1. Wyitt Wagers (HA) 16-9 1/4; 2. Robert Boyd (PBL) 16-7 1/4; 3. Daquan Wandland (North Ridge) 15-10; 4. Drew Thurman (St. Joseph) 15-3 1/4; 5. Logan Smith (St. Joseph) 15-2 1/4.
Shot put
1. Caleb Robinson (North Ridge) 33-10; 2. James Rennels (Unity) 33-3 1/2; 3. Evan Yates (North Ridge) 32-4 1/2; 4. Carlos Lezama-Miles (Urbana) 31-4 1/2; 5. Tyler Wiegel (PBL) 29-7 1/2.
PBL results -- 18. Lane Robidoux, 20-5 1/2.
Discus
1. Micah McGuire (North Ridge) 23-9*; 2. Brock Trimble (St. Joseph) 122-10*; 3. Carlos Lezanna-Miles (Urbana) 89-6; 4. Noah Gomez (Iroquois West) 82-10; 5. Tyler Wiegel (PBL) 82-2.
PBL results -- 18. Lane Robidoux, 54-11.
Pole vault
1. Brennan Harris (Unity) 7-0; 2. Isaiah Busby (PBL) 6-9.
8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Champaign Jefferson, 79; 2. Danville North Ridge, 77; 3. Tolono Unity, 75; 4. Urbana, 54; 5. Clifton Nash, 40.5; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 40; 7. St. Joseph, 22; 8. Rantoul Eater, 11; 9. Champaign Franklin, 8; 10. Hoopeston Area, 6; 11. Westville, 3; 12. Champaign Edison, 2; 12. Iroquois West, 2; 14. Danville Oakwod, 1.5.
100-meter dash
1. Daniel Lacey (Jefferson) 11.78*; 2. Tyler Burch (St. Joseph) 12.16; 3. Michael McDaniel (Jefferson) 12.23; 4. Memphis Little (Eater) 12.26; 5. Ja'Marion Clark (North Ridge) 12.28.
200-meter dash
1. Antuan Lee (North Ridge) 24.92*; 2. Tyler Burch (St. Joseph) 25.08; 3. Memphis Little (Eater) 25.1; 4. Daniel Lacey (Jefferson) 25.32; 5. Jordan Griggs (Jefferson) 25.34.
400-meter dash
1. Daniel Lacey (Jefferson) 55.65*; 2. Austin Langendorf (Unity) 58.92; 3. Dalton Jones (PBL) 59.36; 4. Aiden McCorkle (St. Joseph) 59.91; 5. Matthew Thomas (North Ridge) 1:01.13.
PBL results -- 20. Tyson Franckey, 1:27.5.
800-meter run
1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 2:13.56*; 2. Andrew Hemming (Jefferson) 2:18.46; 3. Payton Wendell (Jefferson) 2:23.29; 4. Braden Lane (Unity) 2:27.47; 5. Garrett McNeilly (Franklin) 2:28.16.
PBL results -- 9. Sam Bice, 2:36.47; 17. Brady Young, 2:57.36.
1,600-meter run
1. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 5:02.14; 2. Payton Wendell (Jefferson) 5:15.84; 3. Braden Lane (Unity) 5:17.63; 4. Garrett McNeilly (Franklin) 5:18.23; 5. Bryson Grant (Iroquois West) 5:24.03.
110-meter hurdles
1. Matthew Thomas (North Ridge) 16.53*; 2. Antuan Lee (North Ridge) 16.96; 3. Tyler Kreuziger (Unity) 18.01; 4. Austin Langendorf (Unity) 18.2; 5. Jake Aldana (Urbana) 18.53.
PBL preliminary results -- 13. Ethan Donaldson, 21.84.
4x100 relay
1. Champaign Jefferson, 48.02*; Tolono Unity, 50.29; 3. Clifton Nash, 53.64; 4. North Ridge, 56.4; 5. Urbana, 56.76.
4x200 relay
1. Danville North Ridge, 1:42.07*; 2. Urbana, 1:44.15; 3. Clifton Nash, 1:45.94; 4. Champaign Jefferson, 1:49.77; 5. Hoopeston Area, 1:51.31.
4x400 relay
1. Champaign Jefferson, 3:51.42*; 2. Urbana, 3:59.37; 3. Tolono Unity, 4:00.39; 4. Danville North Ridge, 4:25.16; 5. Westville, 4:27.18.
High jump
1. Boden Franklin (Unity) 5-8*; 2. Braden Lane (Unity) 5-7*; 3. Gedeon Kapongo (Urbana) 5-7*; 4. Aiden Johnson (PBL) 5-2; 5. Noa Philips (OAK) 5-0; 5. Jace Fontaine (Nash) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Ja'Marion Clark (North Ridge) 18-9*; Gedeon Kapongo (Urbana) 18-1; 3. Matthew Brown (Unity) 17-5; 4. Antuan Lee (North Ridge) 17-3 1/2; 5. Cleve Amer (Franklin) 16-10.
PBL results -- 8. David King, 15-10.
Shot put
1. Aaron Kavajecz (PBL) 41-8*; 2. Amarion Paxton (Nash) 41-6*; 3. Kendall Swanson (PBL) 41-1*; 4. Michael Alberts (Nash) 41-0 1/2*; 5. Hunter Cannon (Hoopeston Area) 39-4 1/2.
Discus
1. Michael Alberts (Nash) 141-5*; 2. Kayden Snelling (PBL) 127-6*; 3. Kendall Swanson (PBL) 124-2*; 4. Luke Shoven (Nash) 122-1; 5. Hunter Cannon (Hoopeston Area) 115-8.
Pole vault
1. Matthew Thomas (North Ridge) 9-3*; 2. Austin Langendorf (Unity) 8-9.
* -- state qualifier