URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 21-11 to Urbana on Wednesday.
Tessa Poplett hit 3-for-3 with an RBI while Jordyn Goss hit 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Aubrey Busboom and Kendyl Badgley each hit 2-for-4. Busboom scored two runs and stole two bases while Badgley had three RBIs.
The PBL "B" lost 10-3 as Badgley hit 1-for-2 with an RBI while Ally Wright scored two runs.
"A" game
Urbana 21, PBL 11
PBL 450 20 -- 11 13 5
URB 418 35 -- 21 6 1
PBL pitching -- Busboom, McClatchey (3); Kleinert, Swan (3).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 3-4, R, 3 RBIs, 3B. Aubrey Busboom 2-4, 2 R, 2 SB. Kendyl Badgley 2-4, 3 RBIs. Brooke Kleinert 0-2, R, 2 BB. Bailey Luebchow 1-3, R, 2B. Makenzie Swan 1-3, R, BB. Devani McClatchey 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB. Charley Ulrich 0-2, R, BB. Tessa Poplett 3-3, R, RBI.
"B" game
Urbana 10, PBL 3
PBL 021 -- 3 1 2
URB 55x -- 10 4 1
PBL pitching -- Ulrich; Badgley.
PBL hitting -- Kendyl Badgley 1-2, RBI. Tanner Graham 0-1, BB. Ally Wright 0-0, 2 R, 2 BB. Addy Lavender 0-1, R, BB. Taylor Daniels 0-1, BB. Charley Ulrich 0-0, 2 BB.